Technology News
loading

Shopify Partners With YouTube to Tap Into Growing Pool of Content Creators

Shopify’s partnership will allow merchants to integrate their online stores with YouTube, which reaches over two billion monthly users.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 20 July 2022 10:58 IST
Shopify Partners With YouTube to Tap Into Growing Pool of Content Creators

Photo Credit: Reuters

Shopify has also partnered with TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram in the past

Highlights
  • Merchants can tag and pin products during live streams
  • The company lost its prime spot as Canada's most valuable company
  • Partnership to allow merchants to integrate online stores with YouTube

Shopify Inc on Tuesday announced a partnership with Alphabet Inc's YouTube to allow merchants to sell through the video platform, as the Canadian company looks to tap into the growing number of content creators launching their own e-commerce stores. The partnership, which builds on an existing one with Google, will allow merchants to integrate their online stores with YouTube, which reaches over two billion monthly users. Shopify, which makes tools for merchants to set up their online stores, in June launched new features to help its clients sell to other businesses and on Twitter in a bid to counter a post-pandemic slowdown in online shopping.

The company lost its prime spot as Canada's most valuable company and its shares have lost more than three quarters of their value so far this year as consumers return to stores.

Shopify's director of product, marketplaces and creators, Amir Kabbara, said the partnership with YouTube would help boost conversion rate and in turn the gross merchandise volume, a key success metric, for the company.

Merchants can tag and pin products during live streams, show a curated list of products in a product shelf below on-demand videos and add a store tab under their YouTube channel to feature their products.

Shopify, which has also partnered with TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, said it saw orders placed through such partner integrations quadruple in the first quarter of the year.

Lasy month, Shopify unveiled a range of new features, which includes the ability for small businesses to launch NFT-gated storefronts as a way of making their stores more exclusive. The company that allows businesses to create custom e-commerce storefronts has released a framework, which enables merchants to launch "tokengated stores" to which fans have exclusive access to, should they possess tokens from the particular brand. The introduction of NFT-gating as a feature for businesses is a part of Shopify's twice-yearly global product release, Editions.

According to Shopify the release features more than a 100 platform updates, and the company is also offering the possibility of minting and selling NFTs straight from the blockchain and onto the online store. A dozen NFT minting apps are suggested to smoothly complete the operation, with Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Flow indicated as the supported blockchains.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shopify, YouTube, Google
Nothing Phone 1 Green Tint Issue: Handful of Customers Impacted, Software Update Soon, Says Company

Related Stories

Shopify Partners With YouTube to Tap Into Growing Pool of Content Creators
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Green Tint Issue: Software Update Soon, Says Company
  3. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  4. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress
  6. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  7. Ather 450X Gen 3 With Upgraded Dashboard Launched in India: Details
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Vivo T1x Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  10. Vivo T1x Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T1x With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications
  2. IIT Guwahati Develops Optimised Voltage Control Approach to Utilise Solar Energy for EV Charging
  3. Netflix Loses Nearly 1 Million Subscribers in Q2 2022, Says Strong Dollar Hit Revenue From Foreign Users
  4. Lightyear Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for August 3
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version India Release Date Set for September 2
  6. Twitter Gets Fast-Tracked Elon Musk Trial Over $44 Billion Deal; Delay Threatens Irreparable Harm, Judge Says
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Confirmed for August 10, Reservations Open for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4
  8. Shopify Partners With YouTube to Tap Into Growing Pool of Content Creators
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Green Tint Issue: Handful of Customers Impacted, Software Update Soon, Says Company
  10. Profits Return to BTC, ETH; Market Cap of Crypto Sector Exceeds $1 Trillion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.