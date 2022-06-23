Technology News
loading

Shopify Collaborates With Twitter to Help Merchants With Online Sale, Unveils 100 New Tools

Shopify's stock were down 76 percent this year and erased a big chunk of its pandemic gains.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 June 2022 01:31 IST
Shopify Collaborates With Twitter to Help Merchants With Online Sale, Unveils 100 New Tools

Photo Credit: Reuters

The post-pandemic world has thrown up challenges for Shopify, Amazon

Shopify has launched new tools to help its merchants sell to other businesses and on Twitter, as the Canadian tech giant attempts to shore up sales to counter a post-pandemic slowdown in online shopping.

More than a 100 new tools were unveiled on Wednesday, including ones to support its plans to push into business-to-business, for shoppers to connect their crypto wallets to a store and Apple's "Tap to Pay" feature on iPhones.

Shopify, which helps businesses set up their online stores, hit the jackpot during lockdowns as global brands and mom-and-pop stores alike turned to selling online directly to consumers while their shops were shut.

With the economy reopening, however, investors are starting to question Shopify's future, sending the company's stock down 76 percent this year and erasing a big chunk of its pandemic gains.

Shopify's answer to the slowdown is expanding into the wholesale market, a far bigger avenue than direct-to-consumer and with "billions in untapped revenue", according to President Harley Finkelstein.

Businesses are looking to move from direct-to-consumer to "connect-to-consumer", which makes it easier for people to shop through social media platforms and pay using their phones, Finkelstein said in an interview.

"This is the next phase of retail... In many ways, shopping has become a vote with your wallet to support that brand... And that's what I think connect-to-consumer is all about," he said.

The post-pandemic world has thrown up challenges for Amazon as well, Shopify's biggest rival, as it fields massive losses after building more warehouses than needed during the boom.

In a podcast earlier this month, long-time Shopify investor Mawer Investment Management's Vijay Viswanathan said it was exiting the stock on concerns of slowing growth and competition. "The internet is getting crowded... It became harder and harder to justify the valuation."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shopify, Twitter, Apple, Apple Pay, iphones, Amazon
Google May Face Second Turnover Fine in Russia Over Banned Content, Warns Russian Regulator

Related Stories

Shopify Collaborates With Twitter to Help Merchants With Online Sale, Unveils 100 New Tools
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dell G15 5525 With AMD Ryzen 6000H Processors Launched in India: Details
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Samsung Galaxy F13 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Now Official
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  6. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
  7. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  8. Pixel 7 Pro Display, SoC, Codename Details Surface via Bricked Handset
  9. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  10. Nokia X21 5G, G-Series Phone Renders Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Shopify Collaborates With Twitter to Help Merchants With Online Sale, Unveils 100 New Tools
  2. Google May Face Second Turnover Fine in Russia Over Banned Content, Warns Russian Regulator
  3. Google Agrees to Pay for Wikipedia Content Displayed on Search Engine
  4. Microsoft Accuses Russian Spies of Targeting Ukraine's Allies in 42 Countries Including US
  5. Twitter Notes Expected to Launch in Coming Weeks for Sharing Long-Form Content: Report
  6. New Technology Can Repair Heart Muscles After an Attack, Say Researchers
  7. Rolling Stone Magazine Teams With BAYC for Special Edition NFTs, Marks 2nd Collab
  8. Google News Launches Redesign to Mark 20th Anniversary; Makes It Easier to Find Local News
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Accidentally Listed on OnePlus India Site, Variants Tipped: Report
  10. Xiaomi TV A2 Series With 60Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Support Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.