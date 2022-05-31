Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • SEBI Modifies Cybersecurity, Cyber Resilience Framework for KRAs, Mandates Cyber Audit Twice a Year

SEBI Modifies Cybersecurity, Cyber Resilience Framework for KRAs, Mandates Cyber Audit Twice a Year

SEBI’s new framework will come into force with immediate effect, with KRAs communicating the status of the implementation within 10 days.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 31 May 2022 14:23 IST
SEBI Modifies Cybersecurity, Cyber Resilience Framework for KRAs, Mandates Cyber Audit Twice a Year

KRAs are required to conduct VAPT at least once in a financial year

Highlights
  • SEBI mandated KRAs to conduct a comprehensive cyber audit
  • KRAs are required to identify and classify critical assets
  • KRAs board will be required to approve the list of critical systems

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Monday changed the cybersecurity and the cyber resilience framework of KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs) and mandated them to conduct a comprehensive cyber audit at least twice in a financial year. Along with the cyber audit report, all KRAs have been instructed to submit a statement from the MD and CEO certifying compliance by them with all of SEBI's cybersecurity-related guidelines and notices issued periodically, according to a circular.

Under the revised framework, KRAs are required to identify and classify critical assets based on their sensitivity and criticality to business operations, services and data management.

Critical assets should include business-critical systems, internet-facing applications/systems, systems containing sensitive data, sensitive personal data, sensitive financial data, personally identifiable information data, among others. All ancillary systems used to access or communicate with critical systems, whether for operations or maintenance, must also be classified as critical systems.

In addition, the KRAs board will be required to approve the list of critical systems.

"To this end, KRA must maintain an up-to-date inventory of its hardware and systems, software and information assets (internal and external), details of its network resources, connections to its network and data flows," SEBI said.

According to SEBI, KRAs must conduct regular Vulnerability Assessments and Penetration Tests (VAPT) that includes all infrastructure components and critical assets such as servers, network systems, security devices and other IT systems to detect security vulnerabilities in the IT environment and an in-depth evaluation of the security posture of the system through simulations of real attacks on your systems and networks.

In addition, the regulator said that KRAs must conduct VAPT at least once in a financial year.

However, for KRAs whose systems have been identified as a "protected system" by the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Center (NCIIPC), SEBI said, VAPT must be performed at least twice in a fiscal year.

Furthermore, all KRAs are required to engage only CERT-In integrated organisations to conduct VAPT.

The final report on the VAPT must be submitted to SEBI after the approval of the technology standing committee of the respective KRA, within a month from the end of the VAPT activity.

"Any gaps/vulnerabilities detected must be remedied immediately and the closure compliance of the findings identified during VAPT will be sent to SEBI within 3 months after VAPT's final report is submitted to Sebi," the regulator said.

In addition, KRAs must also perform vulnerability scans and penetration tests prior to the roll-out of a new system that is a critical system or part of an existing critical system.

The new framework will come into force with immediate effect, SEBI said, adding that all KRAs must communicate the status of the implementation of the circular to the regulator within 10 days.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SEBI, KYC, KYC Registration Agencies, Cybersecurity, KRA
Poco X4 GT Spotted on BIS Database; Expected to Launch Soon in India
MoneyGram Teams With Steller Blockchain to Facilitate Remittance Transactions in USDC Stablecoin

Related Stories

SEBI Modifies Cybersecurity, Cyber Resilience Framework for KRAs, Mandates Cyber Audit Twice a Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  3. Airtel Offers Complimentary 1GB Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  4. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  8. Pixel 7 Alleged Prototype Appears on eBay Months Before Official Debut
  9. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. iQoo Neo 6 First Impressions: A Fresh Start
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazil Launches Blockchain Network for Its Public Institutions: Here's Why
  2. Shiba Inu’s Anonymous Founder ‘Riyoshi’ May Have Quit Crypto World, All Tweets Erased
  3. FAU-G to Soon Get a New Map Named Dugong Rock Island, Teaser Trailer Released
  4. Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro Stable ColorOS 12 Rollout Announced for India
  5. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Were the Best-Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research
  6. Apple Continues to Lead as Global Smartwatch Market Grows 13 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Report
  7. Google Pauses RCS Ads Coming on Messages App in India to Address User Complaints
  8. Greece, Saudi Arabia Said to Partner for Laying Fibre Optic Data Cable to Link Europe With Asia
  9. Samsung Takes Top Spot in Indian Tablet Market in Q1 2022, Beats Apple's Premium Tablets: Report
  10. The Longest Night Netflix Release Date Set for July 8; Teaser Trailer for Thriller Jailbreak Series Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.