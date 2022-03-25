Seagate SkyHawk AI 20TB Hard Disk Drive Launched in India: Details

Seagate has launched the SkyHawk AI 20TB hard disk drive (HDD) in India. The latest addition to the company's video imaging and analytics devices, the HDD is meant for network video recorders (NVR), supporting multiple video and AI streams and is built with ImagePerfect AI firmware. The SkyHawk AI 20TB was launched during the ISC West security industry trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week.

Seagate SkyHawk AI 20TB price in India, availability

SkyHawk AI 20TB HDD will be available in India at an MRP of Rs. 54,999 through Seagate's distributor, Prama India. Seagate said that it will be mass shipping the HDD this month and will soon be available for purchase in India.

Seagate SkyHawk AI 20TB specifications, features

According to Seagate, the SkyHawk AI 20TB is designed for network video recorders that are AI-enabled for edge security applications. The SkyHawk HDD supports up to 64 HD camera video streams and 32 AI streams.

The SkyHawk AI 20TB is built with ImagePerfect AI firmware and the HDD is said to deliver zero dropped frames while supporting heavier workloads. The storage device from Seagate is claimed to deliver two million hours mean time between failures (MTBF) and a 550TB per year workload rating which is over three times the workload of a standard video imaging and analytics (VIA) drive. It features a 3.5-inch form factor.

The HDD comes equipped with with SkyHawk Health Management thus offering protection to users' VIA storage by monitoring environmental and usage conditions and then recommending preventative actions if needed. SkyHawk AI also offers Rescue Data Recovery Services — the option to recover data from unexpected loss due to instances like power outages, user error, and other factors. The hard drive has a 5-year warranty, along with 3-year data recovery.