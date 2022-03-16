Technology News
loading

Russia's Top Lender Sberbank Launches Smart TVs to Offset Heavy Blow of Western Sanctions

Sberbank’s smart TVs use the bank's virtual assistant software and offer services like online streaming and food delivery from its digital ecosystem.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 March 2022 15:58 IST
Russia's Top Lender Sberbank Launches Smart TVs to Offset Heavy Blow of Western Sanctions

Photo Credit: Reuters

Sberbank's share price has plummeted since Russia began its "special military operation" in Ukraine

Highlights
  • Sberbank has been developing its non-financial businesses
  • The lender quit almost all its European markets earlier this month
  • Sberbank does not disclose how much it spends on technology

Russia's top lender Sberbank, with its international operations heavily compromised by Western sanctions against Moscow over events in Ukraine, on Tuesday unveiled a range of smart TVs, the latest addition to its technology arsenal.

Sberbank has been developing its non-financial businesses, such as e-commerce, technology, and cloud services, in an attempt to combat shrinking margins, a process it looks determined to continue even as sanctions shutter its operations elsewhere.

The lender quit almost all its European markets earlier this month, blaming big cash outflows and threats to its staff and property, a move that seemed inevitable after the European Central Bank ordered the closure of its European arm.

In partnership with electronics retailer M.Video, Sberbank has started selling the televisions, which use the bank's virtual assistant software and offer services such as online streaming and food delivery from its digital ecosystem.

Sberbank does not disclose how much it spends on technology, but the bank has previously told Reuters it is a huge investment and one that it has increased since it shifted its strategy to focus more on technology devices and solutions.

Majority owned by Russia's government, Sberbank's share price has plummeted since Russia began its "special military operation" in Ukraine and Western nations imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia's financial sector.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sberbank, Smart TV, Russia, Ukraine
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) March 2022 Update Brings Holi Dhamaka Theme Mode, New Playground
Russia's Top Lender Sberbank Launches Smart TVs to Offset Heavy Blow of Western Sanctions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
  2. iQoo Z6 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  3. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  4. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  7. Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Lineups Refreshed in India: All Details
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  10. Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S With USB Type-C Charging Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Russia's Top Lender Sberbank Launches Smart TVs to Offset Heavy Blow of Western Sanctions
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) March 2022 Update Brings Holi Dhamaka Theme Mode, New Playground
  3. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Brings Discounts on Smartphones, Accessories: Best Deals, Offers
  4. Honor Magic 4 Series to Launch in China on March 17; Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Edition/ Pro+ Expected
  5. ConsenSys Blockchain Firm Says Valuation Doubled to Over $7 Billion After New Funding From Microsoft, SoftBank
  6. Former Diem Employees Raise $200 Million Funding for New Layer 1 Blockchain Aptos
  7. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  8. More Than 100 Illegal Crypto Mining Farms Shut in Kazakhstan Amid Power Woes
  9. Google Pixel 7 Screen Tipped to Be Smaller Than of Pixel 6, Pixel 7 Pro Said to Come With 120Hz LTPO Display
  10. Volvo Partners Starbucks for Public EV Charging Network in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.