Russia Threatens to Fine Wikipedia if It Doesn't Delete 'False Information'

Russia accused Wikipedia of hosting false information on what Russia calls its "special operation".

By Reuters | Updated: 5 April 2022 14:53 IST
Russia previously threatened to ban Wikipedia over an article related to the Ukraine invasion

  • Russia's communications regulator has threatened to block Wikipedia
  • It referred to "material with inaccurate information of public interest"
  • Owners of services can be fined for not taking down content in Russia

Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Tuesday it wanted Wikipedia to remove "material with inaccurate information of public interest" about the situation in Ukraine.

The regulator accused Wikipedia of hosting false information on what Russia calls its "special operation" in Ukraine and on the actions of Russia's military too.

According to Russian law, the owner of an Internet resource that does not delete illegal information when asked to do so by Roskomnadzor can be fined up to RUB 4 million (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh), the regulator said.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, a move that has been met with fierce Ukrainian resistance and Western sanctions.

Further reading: Wikipedia, Russia
