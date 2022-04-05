Russia Threatens to Fine Wikipedia if It Doesn't Delete 'False Information'

Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Tuesday it wanted Wikipedia to remove "material with inaccurate information of public interest" about the situation in Ukraine.

The regulator accused Wikipedia of hosting false information on what Russia calls its "special operation" in Ukraine and on the actions of Russia's military too.

According to Russian law, the owner of an Internet resource that does not delete illegal information when asked to do so by Roskomnadzor can be fined up to RUB 4 million (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh), the regulator said.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, a move that has been met with fierce Ukrainian resistance and Western sanctions.