Technology News
loading

Russian-Language Wikipedia Threatened to Be Blocked by Moscow Over ‘Invasion’ Article

Moscow uses the term "special military operation" for its campaign.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 March 2022 11:32 IST
Russian-Language Wikipedia Threatened to Be Blocked by Moscow Over ‘Invasion’ Article

Russia claims its losses in the conflict have been far lower than those of Ukrainian forces

Highlights
  • Russia may block Wikipedia over an article about the Ukraine conflict
  • The article is titled "Russian invasion of Ukraine (2022)"
  • Russia has not published precise casualty figures for its own military

Russian authorities have threatened to block Wikipedia's Russian-language site over an article that mentions deaths among Ukrainian civilians as well as the Russian forces that have entered Ukraine, Russian Wikipedia said on Tuesday. In a tweet, it posted a picture of a notification from the Russian communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, informing it of a threat from state prosecutors to block the site over a Russian-language article titled "Russian invasion of Ukraine (2022)".

Among the "illegally distributed information" the notice complained of were "reports about numerous casualties among service personnel of the Russian Federation and also the civilian population of Ukraine, including children."

The UN human rights office said on Tuesday that at least 136 civilians including 13 children had been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine last week.

Russia has not published any precise casualty figures for its own military, but says its losses have been far lower than those of Ukrainian forces.

Moscow uses the term "special military operation" for its campaign, saying it wants to disarm Ukraine and remove the threat it poses to Russia's security.

Russian authorities could not immediately be asked for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Wikipedia, Russia, Disinformation
Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Portable Monitor With 2.2K Display Launched at MWC 2022

Related Stories

Russian-Language Wikipedia Threatened to Be Blocked by Moscow Over ‘Invasion’ Article
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Season of Alola Starts March 1: Details Here
  2. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  3. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  5. Vivo X80 Series Tipped to Launch in India in April
  6. PlayStation, Xbox Offer Popular Titles at Massive Discounts: Sale Offers
  7. Lenovo Launches New Legion Y7000P, Legion Y9000P Gaming Laptops
  8. Dizo Watch 2 Sports India Launch Date Set for March 2
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  10. Redmi Note 11E Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy M23 5G Spotted on Support Pages, NBTC Website: Report
  2. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Announced
  3. Coinbase, Binance Refrain from Freezing All Russia-Linked Crypto Accounts Amid Ukraine Crisis
  4. India to Hire Financial Experts, Forensic Auditors to Probe Dark Web, Crypto-Aided Drug Crimes
  5. Ukraine Has Garnered Over $35 Million in Crypto Donations Through Several Organisations, DAOs So Far
  6. Amazon Luna Officially Launched in US With Free Games for Prime Members, New Features
  7. FIFA 22, Among Us, More: PlayStation, Xbox Offer Popular Titles at Massive Discounts During Latest Sales
  8. Twitter to Comply With EU Sanctions on Russian State Media Amid Ukraine Crisis
  9. MediaTek Beats Qualcomm to Become Leader in US Android Smartphone Chipset Market: Report
  10. Elon Musk Takes a Dig at US President Joe Biden Yet Again After He Fails to Mention Tesla
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.