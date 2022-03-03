Technology News
Russia-Controlled RT, Sputnik Banned by EU Over Ukraine Disinformation

The ban applies to RT's English unit and operations in Britain, France, Germany, and Spain.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 March 2022 11:10 IST
Russia-Controlled RT, Sputnik Banned by EU Over Ukraine Disinformation

Photo Credit: Reuters

The sanction means EU operators will be prohibited from broadcasting RT, Sputnik content

Highlights
  • Broadcasting licences between RT, Sputnik will also be suspended
  • They were banned over disinformation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine
  • Many firms are already blocking access to RT and Sputnik in the EU

Russian state-controlled media outlets RT and Sputnik will be banned in the European Union with immediate effect for systematic disinformation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the 27-country bloc said on Wednesday in an unprecedented move.

The sanction means EU operators will be prohibited from broadcasting, facilitating or otherwise contributing to the dissemination of any RT and Sputnik content.

Broadcasting licences or authorisation, transmission and distribution arrangements between the two companies and their EU counterparts will also be suspended.

The ban applies to RT's English unit and operations in Britain, Germany, France and Spain.

"Systematic information manipulation and disinformation by the Kremlin is applied as an operational tool in its assault on Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement. "It is also a significant and direct threat to the Union's public order and security."

Facebook owner Meta, Alphabet's Google, YouTube, and TikTok are already blocking access to RT and Sputnik in the EU. Twitter has said it will comply with the EU ban.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Comments

RT, Sputnik, Russia, Ukraine, European Union, EU
TikTok’s Impact on Children Being Investigated by Collective of US States
Realme 9 5G Render Surface Online, Tips Triple Rear Cameras

