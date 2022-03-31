Technology News
loading

Google Says Russian Hackers Targeted NATO, Eastern European Militaries

Russia regularly denies accusations of mounting cyberattacks on Western targets.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 March 2022 11:34 IST
Google Says Russian Hackers Targeted NATO, Eastern European Militaries

The Google report did not say which militaries had been targeted

Highlights
  • The success rate of cyberattacks is unknown
  • Campaigns were sent using newly-created Gmail accounts
  • The group also targeted a NATO Centre of Excellence

Russian hackers have recently attempted to penetrate the networks of NATO and the militaries of some eastern European countries, Google's Threat Analysis Group said in a report published on Wednesday.

The report did not say which militaries had been targeted in what Google described as "credential phishing campaigns" launched by a Russian-based group called Coldriver, or Callisto.

"These campaigns were sent using newly created Gmail accounts to non-Google accounts, so the success rate of these campaigns is unknown," the report said.

NATO was not immediately available for comment on the report.

Russia, which is now under heavy Western economic sanctions following its decision to invade Ukraine on February 24, regularly denies accusations of mounting cyber attacks on Western targets.

In 2019, Finnish cybersecurity firm F-Secure Labs described Callisto as an unidentified and advanced threat actor "interested in intelligence gathering related to foreign and security policy" in Europe.

The group also targeted a NATO Centre of Excellence, Wednesday's Google report said, without elaborating.

In a statement, the centre did not directly address Google's report but said: "We see malicious cyber activity on a daily basis."

 

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Russia, Ukraine, NATO
Crypto Price Charts See Minor Losses, Bitcoin Remains Close to $48,000-Mark Regardless
Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Teased to Start at Rs. 36,990 by Amazon India

Related Stories

Google Says Russian Hackers Targeted NATO, Eastern European Militaries
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  2. Poco X4 Pro 5G First Impressions: This Looks Very Familiar
  3. Realme Pad Mini Listed on E-Commerce Site, India Launch Tipped
  4. iQoo Neo 6 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 778G SoC
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Debut: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Debut in India: All Details
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 India Launch Tipped for April, Storage Variants Leaked
  10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Date Set for March 31
#Latest Stories
  1. Garmin D2 Mach 1 Aviator Smartwatch With Up to 11 Days Battery Life, Enhanced GPS Navigation Launched
  2. Samsung Partners With Nifty Gateway to Develop NFT Platform Specially Optimised for Smart TVs
  3. Giga-Casting and Robots: How Volkswagen's Trinity Aims to Catch Up With Tesla
  4. Infinix Hot 12i Live Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch
  5. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Teased to Start at Rs. 36,990 by Amazon India
  6. Google Says Russian Hackers Targeted NATO, Eastern European Militaries
  7. Crypto Price Charts See Minor Losses, Bitcoin Remains Close to $48,000-Mark Regardless
  8. TweetDeck May Soon Become a Paid Twitter Blue Feature
  9. Google Cuts Racy Results by 30 Percent for Searches Like 'Latina Teenager'
  10. House of the Dragon Release Date: Game of Thrones Spin-Off Premieres August 22 in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.