Russian Company Websites Hit by Increased Hacking in March, Says Cyber Firm

More than 450 attacks were recorded against banks, more than four times higher than the figure for February.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 March 2022 13:10 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Rostelecom-Solar specialists have noted significant growth in DDoS attacks in the commercial segment

  • Rostelecom-Solar is the cybersecurity arm of telecoms company
  • Businesses have also become a target by Western sanctions
  • Rostelecom-Solar said main target continues to be government resources

Russian government entities and state-owned companies have been targeted over events in Ukraine, with the websites of the Kremlin, flagship carrier Aeroflot and major lender Sberbank among those to have seen outages or temporary access issues.

Rostelecom-Solar, the cybersecurity arm of telecoms company Rostelecom, on Friday said it had noted increased activity on hacker forums on February 22-23, with mass attacks on state authorities' internet resources beginning on February 25.

"The main target of attackers continues to be government resources," Rostelecom-Solar said in a statement, noting around 1,700 DDoS attacks against one government portal in the past three days alone.

Businesses have also become a target, in particular the banking sector, which has also been heavily sanctioned by Western powers.

"Rostelecom-Solar specialists have noted significant growth in DDoS attacks in the commercial segment: more than 1,100 such attacks were recorded here from March 1 to 10, which has already exceeded the figures for the whole of February," Rostelecom-Solar said.

More than 450 attacks were recorded against banks, more than four times higher than the figure for February.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

