Technology News
loading

RBI Allows Linking Credit Cards With UPI for Easy Transaction, to Start With RuPay

UPI has become the most inclusive mode of payment in India, with over 26 crore unique users.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 8 June 2022 12:01 IST
RBI Allows Linking Credit Cards With UPI for Easy Transaction, to Start With RuPay

Photo Credit: Reuters

UPI has over 26 crore unique users and 5 crore merchants onboarded on the platform

Highlights
  • The RBI has allowed credit cards to be linked with UPI apps
  • Previously, customers could only link their debit cards
  • Initial support for NPCI issued RuPay credit cards has been announced

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday allowed credit cards to be linked with the unified payments interface (UPI), which will enable more people to make payments using the popular platform. At present, UPI facilitates transactions by linking savings or current accounts through users' debit cards.

"…it is proposed to allow linking of credit cards to UPI," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the regulatory moves, along with the bi-monthly policy review.

He said that to start with RuPay credit cards issued by the RBI-promoted National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will be enabled with this facility, and the facility will be made available after system developments.

Das said the new arrangement is expected to provide more avenues and convenience to the customers in making payments through the UPI platform.

UPI has become the most inclusive mode of payment in India, with over 26 crore unique users and 5 crore merchants onboarded on the platform, he added.

In May, 594.63 crore transactions amounting to around Rs. 10,40,000 crore were processed through UPI, Das said.

The interoperability of prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) has also facilitated access of PPIs to the UPI payment system for undertaking transactions, Das said.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UPI, RBI, Rupay, Unified Payments Interface, Digital Payments, NPCI, National Payments Corporation of India
Ms. Marvel Episode 1 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
Ms. Marvel: Farhan Akhtar to Appear in Episode 4, Episode 5, or Both

Related Stories

RBI Allows Linking Credit Cards With UPI for Easy Transaction, to Start With RuPay
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  2. Moto G32 Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked
  3. Oppo K10 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: Details
  4. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  5. Poco F4 5G Launch Confirmed, Leaked Images Tip Triple Rear Cameras
  6. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Moto G82 5G First Impressions: Stretching Boundaries
  9. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  10. iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone SE Will Not Receive iOS 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Possess 90 Percent of Total Supply in Profit: Glassnode
  2. Snapchat's AR Camera Reaching Short-Video App MX TakaTak
  3. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra With Under Display Camera Launched Globally, Sale Starts June 21
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Protective Case Spotted On Youpin Platform: Report
  5. EU Unclear on Ban of Cloud Services in Russia Amid Invasion of Ukraine, Amends Latest Sanction Package
  6. Solar Pixels Abundant On Earth Found To Produce Hydrogen For Weeks, Says Study
  7. Mi Smart Band 7 Reportedly Spotted on IMDA Website, Hints at Imminent Global Launch
  8. Spotify to Hold First Investor Meeting Since 2018 to Hype Wall Street's Enthusiasm Amid Slowing Economy
  9. TikTok Avatars Launched Globally, Will Mimic Users Gestures, Movements
  10. Mysterious Radio Structures Erupting From Black Hole Discovered in Massive Galaxy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.