Technology News
loading

RBI Says Cross-Border Payments Products of Four Firms Viable Under Regulatory Sandbox

Products found acceptable under the cohort may be adopted by regulated entities subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 20 July 2022 12:27 IST
RBI Says Cross-Border Payments Products of Four Firms Viable Under Regulatory Sandbox

Photo Credit: Reuters

RBI sais benefit of regulatory sandbox is that it fosters learning by doing

Highlights
  • The entities have now exited the second cohort of the regulatory sandbox
  • Eight entities had commenced testing of their products in second cohort
  • The product of Fairex Solutions provides an aggregation platform

Products offered by four entities for 'cross border payments' have been found viable by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after they completed the test phase under the regulatory sandbox scheme. Regulatory sandbox usually refers to live testing of new products or services in a controlled/test regulatory environment for which regulators may (or may not) permit certain relaxations for the limited purpose of the testing. The four entities are Cashfree Payments India, Fairex Solutions, Nearby Technologies and Open Financial Technologies.

"The products were evaluated based on mutually agreed test scenarios and expected outcomes. All... four products have been found viable within the boundary conditions defined during testing under Regulatory Sandbox," RBI said in a statement on Tuesday.

The entities have now exited the second cohort of the regulatory sandbox on 'cross-border payments', it said, and added the products found acceptable under the cohort may be considered for adoption by regulated entities subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

In the second cohort under the regulatory sandbox, eight entities had commenced testing of their products.

The product of Cashfree Payments India extends a cross-border payment platform to facilitate the purchase of assets listed on foreign exchanges (eg. NASDAQ) like publicly listed shares and exchange-traded funds.

The product of Fairex Solutions provides an aggregation platform of leading cross-border payment providers for outward remittance.

Nearby Technologies has developed a product to facilitate routing the inward cross border remittance to the beneficiary's Aadhaar number as a virtual bank account using existing Rupee Drawing Arrangement (RDA) mechanism.

The product tested by Open Financial Technologies provides a blockchain-based cross border payment system, leveraging the current infrastructure and ensures frictionless and tamper proof monitoring capabilities.

The regulatory sandbox allows the regulator, innovators, financial service providers and customers to conduct field tests to collect evidence on the benefits and risks of new financial products.

The objective of the regulatory sandbox is to foster responsible innovation in financial services, promote efficiency and bring benefit to consumers.

As per RBI, first and foremost benefit of regulatory sandbox is that it fosters 'learning by doing' on all sides.

Among other benefits, the regulatory sandbox could lead to better outcomes for consumers through an increased range of products and services, reduced costs and improved access to financial services.

The target applicants for entry to the regulatory sandbox are fintech companies, including startups, banks, financial institutions, any other company, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) and partnership firms, partnering with or providing support to financial services businesses.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RBI
IIT Guwahati Develops Optimised Voltage Control Approach to Utilise Solar Energy for EV Charging

Related Stories

RBI Says Cross-Border Payments Products of Four Firms Viable Under Regulatory Sandbox
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  2. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  3. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  4. Amazon Prime Day Is Here: How to Get Free Prime Membership
  5. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  6. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Redmi K50i 5G India Pricing Surface Online, Bank Offers Tipped
  8. Redmi K50i First Impressions: Updating a Classic
  9. Ather 450X Gen 3 With Upgraded Dashboard Launched in India: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Braces for Q2 Earnings Hit as Analysts Expect 8 Percent Decline Over Previous Quarter
  2. Meta Faces Trademark Lawsuit by New York-Based VR Company MetaX
  3. Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Renders Leaked, Offers Detailed Look at the Design Ahead of Launch
  4. Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty for Governments Launched; Aims to Compete With Amazon, Google
  5. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Pre-Orders to Go Live on July 23
  6. Google to Face $1 Billion Class-Action Lawsuit in the UK Over Play Store Pricing
  7. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 28, Price, Sale Date Leaked
  8. Electric Vehicles: More Than 13 Lakh EVs in Use in India, Government Says
  9. Indian Railways to Use Google Maps to Allot Exam Test Centres Within 300 Km Radius to Cut Travel Time
  10. Italian Regulators Give Nod of Approval to CryptoCom Exchange to Facilitate Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.