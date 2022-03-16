Technology News
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Criticises Facebook, Calls it 'Meta-Worse for Democracy'

Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged the government in Lok Sabha to put an end to the alleged "systematic interference" of Facebook in elections.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 16 March 2022 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi shared a report which claimed that Facebook had offered BJP cheaper deals

  • Rahul Gandhi shared a compilation of news reports on Twitter
  • Gandhi accused Meta of helping BJP reach out to voters
  • "We need to protect democracy and social harmony,” Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked social media giant Facebook on Wednesday and alleged that it was "worse for democracy".

Gandhi shared a compilation of news reports on Twitter, accusing the social media giant of helping the BJP reach out to voters during the elections.

"Meta-worse for democracy," Gandhi said on Twitter.

He also shared a report of Al Jazeera and The Reporters' Collective which claimed that Facebook had offered BJP cheaper deals for election advertisements as compared to other political parties.

In Lok Sabha, Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged the government on Wednesday to put an end to the alleged "systematic interference" of Facebook and other social media giants in India's electoral politics.

"I urge the government to put an end to the systematic interference and influence of Facebook and other social media giants in the electoral politics of the world's largest democracy. This is beyond partisan politics," she said in her zero hour mention.

"We need to protect democracy and social harmony regardless of who is in power," Sonia Gandhi said.

