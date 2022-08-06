Technology News
loading

Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Claims Ukraine Based Researcher

The PF data was leaked earlier this month and includes UANs, names, Aadhaar, and bank account details.

By Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 August 2022 19:12 IST
Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Claims Ukraine Based Researcher

Photo Credit: EPFO

Details such as UANs, names, Aadhaar details, gender, and bank account details were exposed

Highlights
  • Leaked data was hosted on Microsoft’s Azure service
  • The researcher informed CERT-In about the leak
  • The data contained Aadhaar and bank details

Provident Fund (PF) data of about 28 crore Indians was found to have been leaked by hackers earlier this month. A cybersecurity researcher from Ukraine, Bob Diachenko, made the discovery on August 1 and found that details such as Universal Account Number (UANs), names, marital status, Aadhaar details, gender, and bank account details were exposed online. According to Diachenko, he found two different internet protocol (IP) addresses hosting two clusters of leaked data. Both of these IPs were hosted on Microsoft's Azure cloud storage service.

Cybersecurity researcher Bob Diachenko detailed the leak in a post on LinkedIn. On August 2, Diachenko discovered two separate IP clusters of data that contained indices called UAN. Upon reviewing the clusters, he found that the first cluster contained 280,472,941 records, whereas the second IP contained 8,390,524 records.

“After quick review of the samples (using a simple browser), I was sure that I am looking at something big and important”, Diachenko said in his post. However, he was not able to find who owned the data. Both the IP addresses were hosted on Microsoft's Azure platform and were India-based. He wasn't able to obtain other information via a reverse DNS analysis.

The Shodan and Censys search engines from Diachenko's SecurityDiscovery firm found these clusters on August 1. However, it is not clear how long the information was available online. The data could've been misused by hackers to gain access to the PF account. Data such as name, gender, Aadhaar details, could also be used to create fake identities and documents.

The researcher tagged the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) in a tweet informing them about the leak. The CERT-In replied to his tweet asking him to provide a report of the hack in an email. Both IP addresses were taken down within 12 hours after his tweet. Diachenko says that since August 3, no company or agency has come forward to take responsibility for the hack

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Provident Fund, CERT-In, PF, Hack, Cybersecurity, Azure, Microsoft, EPFO, UAN, Aadhaar
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best Tech Gift Ideas That Your Sibling Will Love

Related Stories

Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Claims Ukraine Based Researcher
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  3. Oppo Reno 8 5G Review: Familiar Wine in a New Bottle?
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  5. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Details
  10. Realme Watch 3 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Life-Saving Stem Cells Can Be Regrown in Damaged Umbilical Cord, Claims Study
  2. Genetic Evidence of Typhoid and Plague Causing Pathogens Found in DNA of Ancient Civilisations
  3. Microsoft to Introduce Some Windows 11 Features in Windows 10: Report
  4. Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Claims Ukraine Based Researcher
  5. New Flexible Wearable Device Can Analyse Health Data by Mimicking Human Brain
  6. Zhao’s Denial, Users’ Distrust: Here’s What We Know About WazirX-Binance Debacle So Far
  7. Google Sued for Nixing Free Workspace Software to Early Adopters
  8. Researchers to Scan Ocean Floor for Meteorite That Crashed on Earth in 2014
  9. Instagram Will Soon Test Tall Photos for Compatibility With Fullscreen Reels
  10. Twitter Breach Said to Have Exposed Anonymous Account Owners
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.