Technology News
loading

EU to Probe 'Political' Use of Pegasus Spyware in Member Countries

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to probe alleged breaches of EU law in the use of the Pegasus surveillance software, especially in Hungary and Poland.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 10 March 2022 18:03 IST
EU to Probe 'Political' Use of Pegasus Spyware in Member Countries

Pegasus can turn smartphones into pocket spying devices

Highlights
  • Pegasus malware is created by Israeli technology firm the NSO Group
  • Pegasus malware was engulfed in controversy last July
  • Citizen Lab says Pegasus was used against Polish opposition figures

The European Parliament on Thursday created a "committee of inquiry" to probe accusations over the use of Pegasus spyware by governments in the bloc, notably in Hungary and Poland.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to "investigate alleged breaches of EU law in the use of the surveillance software by, among others, Hungary and Poland", a statement said.

The 38-member committee "is going to look into existing national laws regulating surveillance, and whether Pegasus spyware was used for political purposes against, for example, journalists, politicians and lawyers", it said.

The Pegasus malware, created by Israeli technology firm the NSO Group, was engulfed in controversy last July after a collaborative investigation by several media outlets reported that a string of governments around the world had used it to spy on critics and opponents.

Hungary was listed by the investigative journalism consortium as a potential user of Pegasus, with targets including journalists, lawyers and other public figures.

A senior official in Hungary's ruling party Fidesz confirmed that the country had used the software, but said it had not been used to illegally spy on the countries citizens.

Poland's powerful ruling party leader admitted in January that the country also bought the Israeli spyware, but dismissed claims it was used against the opposition.

Citizen Lab, a cyber security watchdog based in Canada, has said that Pegasus was used against Polish opposition figures.

Pegasus can turn smartphones into pocket spying devices, allowing the user to read the target's messages, track their location, and even turn on their camera and microphone without their knowledge.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NSO Group, Pegasus, Spyware
US 'Digital Dollar': Will It Reshape How Money Is Used Around the World?
iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Confirmed; Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement

Related Stories

EU to Probe 'Political' Use of Pegasus Spyware in Member Countries
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 5G With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Soon
  2. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Surfaces on Benchmark, Certification Sites Ahead of India Launch
  4. iPad Air (2022) With Apple M1 SoC Launched: Price in India, Sale Date
  5. Realme TechLife Watch S100 Smartwatch, TechLife Buds N100 Debut
  6. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. iOS 15.4 Allowing Face ID Unlocking With a Mask to Release Next Week
  8. iPhone 13 Lineup Arrives in a New Colour: How to Pre-order
  9. Bridgerton to Moon Knight, the 11 Biggest OTT Movies and Web Series in March
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Introduces Browser Extension to Make Sure You’re Using Its Authenticated Web Version
  2. Search Interest in NFTs and Metaverse Fading, Shows Google Trends
  3. Blaupunkt CyberSound Smart TV Models With 40W Speakers, HDR Support Launched in India
  4. CBDCs to Have Little Impact on Private Stablecoins, Claims Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Appears on Geekbench, Certification Sites Ahead of India and Global Debut
  6. Slim Jim Plans to Launch ‘Meataverse’, Files for Trademarks for Virtual Universe Entry
  7. Kraken Announces $10 Million Aid Package for Ukraine, Promises $1,000 in Bitcoin Each for Its Ukrainian Users
  8. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Confirmed; Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
  9. South Korea’s Icon Cryptocurrency Surges by Over 60 Percent After Yoon Suk-yeol Wins Presidency
  10. EU to Probe 'Political' Use of Pegasus Spyware in Member Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.