Technology News
loading

Pegasus Spyware Detected on Mobile Phones of Spanish Prime Minister, Defence Minister

Pegasus spyware was only available to government agencies in an operation that wasn't authorised by the government.

By Agencies | Updated: 2 May 2022 17:58 IST
Pegasus Spyware Detected on Mobile Phones of Spanish Prime Minister, Defence Minister

Photo Credit: Reuters

Breaches resulted in a significant amount of data being obtained

Highlights
  • Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's phone was infected in May 2021
  • Defense Minister Margarita Robles’ device was targeted in June 2021
  • "We have no doubt that this is an illicit, unauthorised intervention"

Spanish authorities have detected Pegasus spyware in the mobile phones of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Defence Minister Margarita Robles, the government minister for the presidency, Felix Bolanos, said on Monday. 

Bolanos told a news conference Sanchez's phone was infected in May 2021 and at least one data leak occurred then. He would not say who could have been spying on the premier and whether any foreign powers or Spanish groups were suspected of being behind it. 

"The interventions were illicit and external. External means carried out by non-official bodies and without state authorisation," he said, adding that the infections had been reported to the justice ministry, and the High Court would be in charge of the case. 

Prime Minister Sánchez's mobile phone was breached twice in May 2021, and Defense Minister Margarita Robles' device was targeted once the following month, Bolaños clarified. He said the breaches resulted in a significant amount of data being obtained, and that reports detailing the breaches have been transferred to Spain's National Court for further investigation. 

“We have no doubt that this is an illicit, unauthorised intervention,” Bolaños said. “It comes from outside state organisms and it didn't have judicial authorisation.” 

Spain's government is under pressure to explain why the cellphones of dozens of people connected to the separatist movement in the northeastern Catalonia region were infected with Pegasus between 2017 and 2020, according to cybersecurity experts' group Citizen Lab. 

The announcement followed intense pressure on the leftist coalition government to explain itself after Canada's digital rights group Citizen Lab said more than 60 people linked to the Catalan separatist movement had been targets of Pegasus spyware made by Israel's NSO Group

After the allegations of spying on members of the Catalan separatist movement, the minority government's key ally in parliament, Catalonia's leftist pro-independence party ERC, said it would not support the government until Madrid takes measures to restore confidence. 

The European Union's data protection watchdog has called for a ban on Pegasus over allegations it has been abused by client governments to spy on rights activists, journalists and politicians.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spyware, NSO Group, Pegasus
Square Enix Sells off Development Studios and IPs for Tomb Raider, Deus Ex to Embracer

Related Stories

Pegasus Spyware Detected on Mobile Phones of Spanish Prime Minister, Defence Minister
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  3. The 7 Biggest Movies in May 2022 on OTT and in Cinemas
  4. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. Prime Video Unveils New Seasons of Nine Indian Series
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impressions: Looks Promising
  7. WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.85 Million Accounts in India in March 2022
  8. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  9. Twitter CEO Agrawal Faces Employee Anger Over Musk Attacks at Company Meeting
  10. WhatsApp Testing Appearance of Status Updates in Chats List
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Hires Former Snap India Head Durgesh Kaushik to Lead Market Expansion Plans
  2. Pegasus Spyware Detected on Mobile Phones of Spanish Prime Minister, Defence Minister
  3. Square Enix Sells off Development Studios and IPs for Tomb Raider, Deus Ex to Embracer
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow: Top Deals, Discounts on Phones, Electronics
  5. India Mandates Five-Year Data Saving for Crypto Exchanges, Concerned Experts Foresee Corporate Upheaval
  6. Apple Hit With EU Antitrust Charge Over Its NFC Payment Technology
  7. Mental Health, Prayer Apps Have Serious Privacy, Security Issues: Mozilla Researchers
  8. WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.85 Million Accounts in India in March, Received 407 Ban Appeals
  9. iQoo Neo 6 SE Display Details Teased Ahead of Launch, Will Pack Samsung-Made E4 OLED Screen
  10. Wikipedia Developer Stops Accepting Donations in Crypto After Community Votes Strongly Against It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.