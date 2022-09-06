Technology News
loading

PayU India Receives CCI Approval for 100 Percent Acquisition of BillDesk

Prosus NV-backed PayU first announced the deal to buy 100 percent stake in BillDesk in August 2021

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 6 September 2022 14:27 IST
PayU India Receives CCI Approval for 100 Percent Acquisition of BillDesk

Photo Credit: Twitter/CCI

PayU India’s shares are indirectly held by Prosus NV

Highlights
  • PayU India will acquire payments provider BillDesk at $4.7 billion
  • It is one of the biggest deals in the Indian online consumer space
  • The CCI announced its approval through a tweet on Monday

PayU India payments has recently received an approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the acquisition of 100 percent equity of indiaideas.com (BillDesk), an online payment gateway provider. The announcement for acquiring digital payments provider BillDesk at $4.7 billion (about Rs 34,400 crore) initially came from Prosus NV-backed PayU in August last year. After the CCI approval for the acquisition, this has now become one of the biggest deals in the Indian online consumer space.

The CCI has approved PayU India's 100 percent acquisition of the online payment gateway provider BillDesk on Monday. Under the deal, PayU India has bought BillDesk for $4.7 billion. The CCI announced its approval through a tweet on Monday.

PayU India's shares are indirectly held by Prosus NV, while BillDesk works under India Ideas Ltd (IIL) for providing payment aggregation services.

Prosus NV-backed PayU first announced the deal to buy 100 percent stake in BillDesk in August 2021. However, as the deal was beyond a certain threshold, it required approval from the CCI.

The CCI keeps a check on anti-competitive practices in the marketplace and holds the power to approve or reject merger and acquisition deals based on the fair market policies.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PayU, BillDesk, CCI, India
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 Get Android 12L-Based OneUI 4.1.1 Update

Related Stories

PayU India Receives CCI Approval for 100 Percent Acquisition of BillDesk
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi A1 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G Launched in India: Details Here
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced: All Details Here
  5. Nokia Unveils Three New PureBook Series Laptops at IFA 2022: Details
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  7. iPhone 14 Leaks, Rumours, and Everything We Know So Far
  8. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on September 14: Details
  9. Realme C33 Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  10. Realme C33 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. PayU India Receives CCI Approval for 100 Percent Acquisition of BillDesk
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 Get Android 12L-Based OneUI 4.1.1 Update
  3. Menopause Symptom-Management Clothing Made Possible By NASA Technology
  4. FTX to Freeze Deposits, Withdrawals on Solana, Arbitrum Blockchains Amid Merge Transition
  5. TikTok Server Breach Draws Increased Scrutiny Over Its Data Security
  6. Redmi A1 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Realme C33 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifiations
  9. Vivo Y22 Tipped to Launch Soon in India, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
  10. Binance to Auto-Convert Existing Balances, Deposits of USDC, USDP, TUSD to BUSD Stablecoin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.