Technology News
loading

Paytm Slips 6 Percent on Questions Over CEO Reappointment, Regulatory Fears

Paytm fears that the guidelines on increased scrutiny over digital lending apps could operationally impact its business.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 August 2022 12:34 IST
Paytm Slips 6 Percent on Questions Over CEO Reappointment, Regulatory Fears

Photo Credit: Reuters

Paytm's parent One97 posted a loss of Rs. 644 crore for the June quarter last week

Highlights
  • One97 Communications is backed by China's Alibaba Group, Ant Group
  • Its on track to achieve operational profitability by September 2023
  • Paytm plans to reappointment Vijay Shekhar Sharma as CEO next week

Shares of India's digital payments firm Paytm fell 6.2% on Friday, hit by a proxy advisory firm's opposition to the reappointment of its chief executive officer and the central bank's guidelines for digital lending apps.

Institutional Investor Advisory Services has said it opposes the reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as CEO and managing director at the annual general meeting next week.

"Vijay Shekhar Sharma has made several commitments in the past to make the company profitable, however, these have not played out. We believe the board must consider professionalising the management," IIAS said in a report dated August 9.

Paytm's parent One97 Communications, backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding and its affiliate Ant Group, posted a loss of Rs. 644 crore for the June quarter last week, but said it was on track to achieve operational profitability by September 2023.

IIAS also raised concerns that Sharma's overall remuneration, estimated to be Rs. 796 crore for fiscal 2023, was higher than that of CEOs of all the S&P BSE Sensex companies, most of which were profitable.

Adding to its problems, Paytm told investors on Thursday that the latest guidelines by the central bank on increased scrutiny over digital lending apps could operationally impact its buy-now-pay-later business.

"In the interim, we believe Paytm's lending business disbursement growth may be affected," Macquarie analysts wrote in a note.

Separately, Paytm said macroeconomic challenges may lead to "slight moderation" in its growth. The company posted a nearly 300 percent jump in loan disbursals in July.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm
Nothing Phone 1 Peak Brightness is 700 Nits, Not 1,200 Nits As Originally Advertised: Report

Related Stories

Paytm Slips 6 Percent on Questions Over CEO Reappointment, Regulatory Fears
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  2. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  3. Elon Musk Teases Potential Social Media Site as Competitor for Twitter
  4. China Terms $52 Billion US CHIPS And Science Act Threat to Trade: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  6. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  7. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank Launched: All Details
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Advertised Incorrect Peak Brightness Rating, Says Report
  9. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Docs, Slides, Sheets Will Now Offer Improved Notifications When Editing Incompatible Microsoft Office Files
  2. Vivo X Fold S May Launch as Vivo X Fold’s Upgraded Version, Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. Google Ordered by Australian Court to Pay $42.7 Million Fine for Misleading Users on Data Collection
  4. OpenSea Amends Policies to Safeguard Users, Takes Steps to Tacke NFT Theft Situations Better
  5. The Flash: Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Considering Three Release Scenarios
  6. Arctic Is Warming Nearly Four Times Faster Than the Rest of the World – New Research
  7. Over 7 Percent Indians Owned Digital Currency in Form of Cryptocurrency in 2021: UNCTAD
  8. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank With 140W Charging Launched: All Details
  9. Vivo Y77e 5G With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Ulefone Armor 15 With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Unveiled: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.