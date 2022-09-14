Technology News
loading

Paytm Spokesperson Says ED Not Investigating New Cases, Searches Related to Old Probes: Report

Paytm and PayU earlier faced ED queries at six premises in Bengaluru on September 3.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 14 September 2022 22:05 IST
Paytm Spokesperson Says ED Not Investigating New Cases, Searches Related to Old Probes: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

ED earlier asked Paytm to freeze certain amounts from specific merchant IDs

Highlights
  • Paytm spokesperson reportedly said searches linked to old probes
  • Paytm has reportedly shared additional data with the ED
  • Paytm premises were searched in Bengaluru on September 3

Paytm has reportedly denied anything new being investigated in the recent search by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the company's premises on Wednesday. As per a report, a Paytm spokesperson clarified that the federal agency has only sought information linked to the ongoing probes on certain merchants in recent search operation. It was reported earlier in the day that ED has conducted searches on certain premises of One 97 Communications's Paytm and payment solutions provider PayU. The federal agency also investigated the companies earlier this month.

According to an ANI report, the ED launched a search operation at Paytm premises on Wednesday. However, according to a Paytm spokesperson, the recent ED searches does not involve any new information being investigated. The federal agency is reportedly seeking additional information on the ongoing probes on certain merchants, as per the spokesperson.

The spokesperson from Paytm also mentioned that the company has shared whatever information was sought by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), according to the report. "As we have mentioned before, ED continues to seek information about certain merchants from various payment service providers, we have shared the required information," mentioned the report citing the spokesperson.

Paytm and PayU earlier faced ED queries at six premises in Bengaluru on September 3. The company also released a statement on the search operation, stating, “As a part of ongoing investigations on a specific set of merchants, the ED has sought information regarding such merchants to whom we provide payment processing solutions. It is hereby clarified that these merchants are independent entities, and none of them are our group entities."

At the time of these searches, the ED also instructed Paytm to freeze certain amounts from the Merchant IDs of a specific set of merchant. Paytm clarified that the frozen funds do not belong to the company or any of its subsidiaries.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm, ED, PayU
CUET UG Result 2022 Expected to be Announced on September 15: How to Check Online

Related Stories

Paytm Spokesperson Says ED Not Investigating New Cases, Searches Related to Old Probes: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  2. Here Are the Prices, Deals on iPhone 14 Models Across E-Commerce Platforms
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  5. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  6. Amazon Kindle (11th Gen), Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) Readers Launched: Details
  7. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  8. Moondrop Chu Wired Earphones Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy A32 Receives Significant Price Cuts in India: All Details
  10. Ambrane Glares With Inbuilt Speakers Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Paytm Spokesperson Says ED Not Investigating New Cases, Searches Related to Old Probes: Report
  2. CUET UG Result 2022 Expected to be Announced on September 15: How to Check Online
  3. US Treasury Offers a Way for Users to Recover Funds From Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash
  4. Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro Tipped to Launch Next Week Alongside Redmi Pad, Redmi Buds 4 Pro: All Details
  5. Byju’s Posts 13-Fold Widening in Losses in Delayed FY 2021 Report, Accounting Changes Detailed: Report
  6. GoPro Hero 11 Black, Hero 11 Black Mini With Larger Sensor, HyperSmooth 5.0, Enduro Battery Launched
  7. DJI Osmo Action 3 Camera With Up to 4K/120fps Video Recording Launched
  8. Apple M3, A17 Chips to Use 2nd-Generation TSMC 3nm Process in Next Year's iPhone, Mac Models: Report
  9. Galaxy Z Flip, Z Flip 5G Reportedly Getting September 2022 Security Update
  10. iPhone 14 Series Tipped to Ship With Older Version of iOS 16; Watch Series 8 Could Get Day One Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.