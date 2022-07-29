Technology News
loading

Privacy Tracker Retracts Paytm Mall Leak Claim, Believes Leak Was ‘Fabricated’

HIBP's Troy Hunt revealed that he believed the data was fabricated, after a conversation with the head of Paytm's information security team.

By David Delima | Updated: 29 July 2022 14:20 IST
Privacy Tracker Retracts Paytm Mall Leak Claim, Believes Leak Was ‘Fabricated’

Back in 2020, risk intelligence platform Cyble claimed that Paytm Mall was affected by a data breach

Highlights
  • HIBP has retracted its claim that Paytm Mall was hacked in 2020
  • It previously updated its website with data claimed to be from the breach
  • HIBP's creator now says that the data appears to be 'fabricated'

Privacy tracker Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) has retracted its claim that Paytm Mall was hacked in 2020, stating that it now believes the leak was ‘fabricated'. Earlier this week, the website that allows Internet users to check whether their personal data has been compromised by data breaches, had added what it claimed was personal data of 3.4 million users, allegedly sourced from the two-year-old data breach. On Friday, HIBP's Troy Hunt revealed that he believed the data was fabricated, after a conversation with the head of Paytm's information security team about the authenticity of the data.   

“The online platform that flagged a data breach of our systems reviewed it and has responsibly retracted its claim. This validates our earlier statement, where we stated that the data breach had no connection with us after conducting thorough investigations. We would like to reassure our users that their data is absolutely safe and protecting their information remains our topmost priority,” a Paytm spokesperson told Gadgets 360. 

On Wednesday, HIBP creator Troy Hunt tweeted an old report on the alleged breach, stating that he had received confirmation of users' emails and phone numbers from the Paytm Mall data breach. At the time, a staff member at Gadgets 360 was also notified by the Firefox Monitor service of their email or phone number having been part of the so-called breach.

According to HIBP, the data, which has now been termed fabricated, included “unique email addresses along with names, phone numbers, genders, dates of birth, income levels, and previous purchases” from 3.4 million users compromised in the breach that was reported in 2020. 

Back in 2020, risk intelligence platform Cyble had claimed that cybercriminals had asked for ransom in the form of cryptocurrency, after Paytm Mall was hacked by a known cybercrime group called ‘John Wick' which allegedly gained unrestricted access to Paytm Mall's entire database using a backdoor/ Adminer. At the time, Paytm had stated that it had not found any security lapses and that all user and company data was safe and secure.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm Mall, Paytm, Have I Been Pwned, HIBP
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Apex Legends Season 14 Launch Trailer Reveals New Hero Vantage
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Renders Offer Look at Complete Design, Colour Options

Related Stories

Privacy Tracker Retracts Paytm Mall Leak Claim, Believes Leak Was ‘Fabricated’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Swiggy Allows Permanent Work-From-Anywhere for Most Teams 
  2. BGMI Said to Be Blocked in India Over Data Sharing Concerns in China
  3. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  4. Moto G32 With 6.5-Inch Full-HD+ 90Hz Display Launched: All Details
  5. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved Display: Report
  8. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  9. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. The Sims 4 Update Is Causing Rapid Ageing and Incestual Relationships
  2. Vivo Y02s Live Images Leaked; Offers Glimpse at Colour Options, Design: Report
  3. Vivo V25 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 8GB RAM
  4. Swiggy Allows Permanent Work-From-Anywhere for Most Teams, to Report in Office Once Every Quarter 
  5. Celsius Users Under Phishing Risks as Already Troubled Firm Now Faces Data Breach Scandal
  6. Sony Sees Profit Rise on Music, Films; Says People Playing Less Games as COVID-19 Restrictions Decrease
  7. Backbone One PlayStation Edition Controller for iPhone Launched, Sony Adds 1440p Support to PS5
  8. OnePlus Ace Pro Teased to Feature 150W Fast Charging, Live Images Surface Online
  9. UK Law Commission Proposes Changes to Accommodate Crypto Into Property Laws
  10. Tomb Raider Film Rights Go Up for Auction Following MGM Exit: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.