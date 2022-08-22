Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Vijay Shekhar Sharma to Continue as Paytm MD, CEO MD for Five Years, Backed by 99.67 Percent of Shareholders

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to Continue as Paytm MD, CEO MD for Five Years, Backed by 99.67 Percent of Shareholders

The resolution for Vijay Shekhar Sharma's remuneration received 94.48 percent of votes in favour, according to the company.

By ANI | Updated: 22 August 2022 10:45 IST
Vijay Shekhar Sharma to Continue as Paytm MD, CEO MD for Five Years, Backed by 99.67 Percent of Shareholders

Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been reappointed as Paytm Managing Director and CEO

Highlights
  • OCL's Board of Directors approved the reappointment of Sharma
  • The resolution for Sharma's remuneration received 94.48 percent of votes
  • Deora joined the company in 2016

Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been reappointed as Paytm Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer as 99.67 percent of shareholders voted in favour of him.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) which owns the brand Paytm, India's leading digital payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, recently held its 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) the first as a public listed company.

The company's shareholders have voted with a 99.67 percent majority in favour of Vijay Shekhar Sharma's reappointment as the Managing Director for five more years, designated as "Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer" of the company.

"The resounding votes of almost 100 percent in favour of his reappointment reflects investors' faith in the company's leadership and also shows that they remain confident about the company's growth and profitability target," an official statment said.

Earlier in May 2022, OCL's Board of Directors approved the reappointment of Sharma as Managing Director.

Additionally, SEBI, in February 2022, had made it voluntary for India to have a separate Chairperson and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

In most Nifty 50 companies, the Managing Director is appointed on a non-rotational basis.

The resolution for Sharma's remuneration received 94.48 percent of votes in favour.

His remuneration is fixed for the next three years without any annual increment, unlike the policy/practice applicable to all other employees of the company.

Furthermore, in his letter to shareholders dated April 6, 2022, Sharma informed the public that his employee stock ownership plan (ESOPs) will vest only when the market cap crosses the Initial public offering (IPO) level on a sustained basis.

The ESOPs were already approved by the shareholders in compliance with applicable laws and with all necessary approvals, before the IPO was looked at, the company said in a statement.

During the AGM, the shareholders also duly passed the resolutions for reappointment of Ravi Chandra Adusumalli to the Board, the appointment of Madhur Deora as whole-time Director designated as Executive Director, President and Group Chief Financial Officer of the company along with his remuneration, and approval of contribution to Charitable and other Funds and the receipt, consideration and adoption of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

Deora's appointment received 99.82 percent votes in favour, while the resolution for his remuneration received 94.53 percent votes in favour.

Deora joined the company in 2016 and has played a vital role in getting marquee investors on board and shaping the company's growth plans.

"We are thankful to our shareholders for their unwavering support and faith in our leadership. We remain committed to building a large, profitable company and creating long-term shareholder value, while driving financial inclusion in the country," Paytm spokesperson said.

Under Vijay Shekhar Sharma's leadership, Paytm has established itself as the pioneer of QR payments, the market leader in digital payments, and constantly innovating in payments and digital financial services.

In a letter to shareholders dated April 6, 2022, Sharma, encouraged by the company's business momentum, the scale of monetization and operating leverage, said Paytm should be operating EBITDA breakeven in the next 6 quarters (i.e. EBITDA before ESOP cost, and by the quarter ending September 2023).

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm
Vivo Y22s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to Continue as Paytm MD, CEO MD for Five Years, Backed by 99.67 Percent of Shareholders
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  2. Apple Tipped to Launch 7 Devices at Rumoured September 7 Launch
  3. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  4. Ola's First Electric Car Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh: Report
  5. NoiseFit Core 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. How to Pre-Order PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundles in August 22 Restock
  9. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series to Debut in India on August 30: Details
  10. FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa Outwits Magnus Carlsen, Misses Top Prize
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korean Authorities to Levy Gift Tax on Crypto Airdrops: Report
  2. Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for September 6
  3. US Banking Giants Face Over $1 Billion in Fines Over Unauthorised Email, WhatsApp Use
  4. Android 13 Update Broke Wireless Charging on Pixel Phones, Pixel 4 Owners Worst Affected: Report
  5. Australian Government Prepares for Virtual Crypto Stocktake Ahead of Plans for Sector Regulation
  6. Vivo Y02s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. UPI Is Digital Public Good, Services to Remain Free, Ministry of Finance Says
  8. Bitcoin ATMs by General Bytes Compromised by Hackers, Undisclosed Amount of Assets Stolen
  9. Ola's First Electric Car May Come as a Premium Offering, Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh
  10. Taiwan Urges Countries to Cooperate to Ensure Partners Have Reliable Supplies of ‘Democracy Chips’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.