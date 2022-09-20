Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Swadeshi Jagran Manch Pushes for Limits on Entry Fees for Online Games, Plans to Approach Government

Swadeshi Jagran Manch Pushes for Limits on Entry Fees for Online Games, Plans to Approach Government

The proposed cap of Rs. 50 represents a significant proportion of the Rs. 25 typically spent by 97 percent of users on apps.

By Reuters |  Updated: 20 September 2022 18:08 IST
Swadeshi Jagran Manch Pushes for Limits on Entry Fees for Online Games, Plans to Approach Government

Such games could make up as much as 53 percent of a gaming market

Highlights
  • Dream11 commands a valuation of $8 billion (roughly Rs. 63,800 crore)
  • They vowed to raise their concerns with the government
  • The new federal rules aim to resolve industry complaints

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an influential group in the country, will push for limits on entry fees for players of paid online games, potentially turning up the heat on a multi-billion-dollar industry that is preparing to lobby against tougher rules. The growing popularity of real-money games, driven by backing from top figures in cricket, a subcontinental craze, has prompted regulatory efforts to combat the risk of addiction, and reports of financial losses and suicides among young people. Such games could make up as much as 53 percent of a gaming market that is set to reach $7 billion (roughly Rs. 55,800 crore) by 2026, or three times its size last year, says research firm Redseer.

"Ticket size should be regulated. It should not be more than 50 rupees. This is an addiction," said Ashwani Mahajan, an official of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, which is seen as having significant influence on policy making in the country.

"We will talk to all concerned ministries about this," he told Reuters.

Although equivalent to just $0.62 (roughly Rs. 50), the proposed cap represents a significant proportion of the Rs. 25, or 31 cents, typically spent by 97 percent of the users on an app such as Mobile Premier League, for example.

The tiny remaining share of 3 percent users contribute 30 percent of the platform's revenue by playing higher ticket-sized games, one industry source estimated.

Tuesday's comments by the group, the economic wing of the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), come after a government panel called for a new regulatory body and recommended deposit and withdrawal limits.

The measures, in a confidential draft reported last week by Reuters, have alarmed an industry in which Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital have invested in providers of fantasy sport games such as Dream11, MPL and Games24X7 that offer cricket and other paid contests.

Dream11 commands a valuation of $8 billion (roughly Rs. 63,800 crore), while MPL and Games24X7 are valued at about $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 19,940 crore) each, PitchBook data shows.

Although the panel report did not fix any fee ceiling, four senior gaming industry sources who spoke on condition of anonymity have said such a move would affect revenues and the growth potential of platforms.

They vowed to raise their concerns with the government.

The information technology ministry, which set up the government panel, and some top officials of ministries such as revenue and sports who figure on it, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MPL declined to comment. The other two firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sameer Barde, chief executive of the E-Gaming Federation, a grouping that represents MPL and Games 24X7, said companies "can't really function" with a uniform restriction on deposits and called such limits "unfair" to players.

The new federal rules aim to resolve industry complaints on "inconsistent" regulations by state governments, differing court rulings on which games are governed by skill or chance, and addiction concerns, the panel's draft showed.

Another worry for the industry is a government plan for a regulator to assess if a game is based on skill or chance.

Such federal scrutiny, two sources said, stands to have greater impact on the Sequoia Capital-backed MPL, since it offers about 70 real-money games, while Dream11 has just seven fantasy sport games, including cricket and soccer.

"Most of the matured industry is quite clear that regulation will only help," said Barde.

"But the concern is that if it takes an inordinately long time for approvals to come through, you might become irrelevant in the market by then."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Dream11, MPL
LG Ultra PC 17 With 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched Alongside Ultra PC 16 (2022): All Details
LaLiga Partners With Web3 Tech Enabler StadioPlus to Mark Decentraland Metaverse Entry

Related Stories

Swadeshi Jagran Manch Pushes for Limits on Entry Fees for Online Games, Plans to Approach Government
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  3. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  4. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  5. Infinix Zero 55 QLED, X3 50 Smart TVs Launched in India: Details
  6. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
  7. iPhone 15 Models Specifications, Features Leaked: All Details
  8. OnePlus Diwali Head Start Sale 2022 to Begin From September 22: Details
  9. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Poco Offers Discounts on These Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Can be Availabled for As Low As Rs. 28,999 During Early Diwali Deals
  2. Twitter Tests New Tools to Expand Recommendations, Allows Users to Remove Unrelated Tweets From Timeline
  3. Ola, Uber said to Have Asked Their Indian Partners to Ensure Working Rear Seatbelt
  4. Realme 10 Gets CB Test Certification, May Feature 4,880mAh Battery: Report
  5. Twitter India Summoned to Appear Before DCW on September 26 Over Objections Content
  6. MacBook Air (M1) Teased to Cost Less Than Rs. 70,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  7. UPI Daily Transactions Expected to Cross 1 Billion-Mark in Next 5 Years: Nirmala Sitharaman
  8. iOS 16 Clipboard Paste Permission Bug Acknowledged by Apple Executive, Fix to Come Next Week: Reports
  9. Twitter Witnessed Highest Volume of Traffic Ever on the Day of Queen Elizabeth II's Demise: All Details
  10. Nvidia Announces GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 GPUs: Real-Time Ray Tracing, DLSS3, 'Neural Rendering', AV1 Encode
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.