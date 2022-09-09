Technology News
loading

ONDC to Be Open to Public Soon to Counter Amazon, Walmart's Dominance: ONDC Exec

Through the ONDC platform, the government will mostly promote the small merchants and rural consumers.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 9 September 2022 18:17 IST
ONDC to Be Open to Public Soon to Counter Amazon, Walmart's Dominance: ONDC Exec

Photo Credit: Twitter / ONDC India

ONDC is India’s domestic effort in e-commerce space to curb dominance of Amazon, Walmart

Highlights
  • The pilot phase for ONDC initiative began in April
  • ONDC pilot phase covered Delhi, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Shillong, Coimbatore
  • Amazon, Walmart control more than half of India's e-commerce trading

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) — India's e-commerce network to end the dominance of US companies Amazon and Walmart — will be soon open to the public, said an official, as per a report. The pilot phase for India's domestic digital commerce initiative began in April. In cities including Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Coimbatore and Shillong, the customers were allowed to do transactions on the UPI-type protocol. Through the ONDC platform, the government will mostly promote the small merchants and rural consumers. For the ease of customers in India, the app will be available in various Indian languages.

Speaking at the Saral 2022 Mega E-commerce Summit, ONDC's Chief Business Officer Shireesh Joshi mentioned that the digital network will be open to public soon, as per a PTI report. The government has been continuously working on the platform and will schedule the availability to general public in the coming time.

ONDC is India's domestic effort in the e-commerce space to curb the dominance of two large multinational e-commerce players — Amazon and Walmart. Both the US companies currently control more than half of India's e-commerce trading.

ONDC will provide platform and space to small merchants and rural consumers by steeing up standards for voluntary adoption by sellers, logistics providers or payment gateways.

The platform was launched in April. The move was taken after India's antitrust body raided several domestic sellers of Amazon and some of Walmart's Flipkart following complete law violation accusations.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ONDC, India, Amazon, Walmart, Flipkart, e-commerce
Vivo X Fold+ Surfaces on Google Play Supported Devices List; Likely to Launch Soon: All Details

Related Stories

ONDC to Be Open to Public Soon to Counter Amazon, Walmart's Dominance: ONDC Exec
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo With Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Details
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T Will Launch in India on September 16: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Main Sensor Launched: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Series Pre-Orders Begin in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launch in India Tipped to Be Delayed to September 10
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max Said to Get Better Features than iPhone 15 Pro
  9. Oppo F21s Pro Series to Launch in India Soon: Details
  10. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, TVs, More
  2. ONDC to Be Open to Public Soon to Counter Amazon, Walmart's Dominance: ONDC Exec
  3. Vivo X Fold+ Surfaces on Google Play Supported Devices List; Likely to Launch Soon: All Details
  4. RBI to Prepare ‘Whitelist’ of Approved Instant Finance Apps Amid Proliferation of Illegal Loan Apps
  5. iPhone 14 Series Pre-Orders Begin in India: Price, Offers, and All You Need to Know
  6. Google Announces New Features for Android Smartphones, Tablets, and Wear OS Smartwatches
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Models’ 48-Megapixel ProRAW Images Use Three Times More Storage Than 12-Megapixel Shots: Report
  8. The Peripheral Teaser Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Bounces Between Alternate Futures in New Prime Video Series
  9. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max May Get Exclusive Features Over Pro Variant: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Will Launch in India on September 13, Alongside Edge 30 Fusion: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.