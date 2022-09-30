Technology News
loading

ONDC to Get Many More Apps Onboard in Coming Weeks as Beta Testing Begins in Bengaluru

ONDC is a set of standards for voluntary adoption by sellers or logistics providers or payment gateways.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 30 September 2022 23:28 IST
ONDC to Get Many More Apps Onboard in Coming Weeks as Beta Testing Begins in Bengaluru

ONDC received its certificate of incorporation as a private sector-led non-profit company on December 31

Highlights
  • At present, Mystore, Paytm, and Spicemoney are available as buyer apps
  • The ministry in April launched the pilot phase of the ONDC
  • The initiative is aimed at curbing the dominance of Amazon, Walmart

The commerce and industry ministry on Friday said many more applications will join the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in the coming weeks to expand both buyers and sellers who can participate in this platform.

ONDC — the ministry's initiative to help small retailers and reduce the dominance of e-commerce giants — has opened to the public in certain parts of Bengaluru from Friday as part of its beta testing process.

"ONDC is a government's startup. We are now in the process of validating some of the processes and technologies. 20 more apps will come this week," Additional Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anil Agarwal told reporters.

To begin with, consumers in Bengaluru can place their orders in two domains — groceries and restaurants —through buyer apps participating in the ONDC network.

At present, Mystore, Paytm, and Spicemoney are available as buyer apps.

Consumers in the city can buy grocery products or order food from the stores and restaurants enabled by seller apps — Bizom, Digiit, e-Samudaay, eVitalrx, Go Frugal, Growth Falcons, Innobits Mystore, nStore, SellerApp, Ushop and Uengage.

Dunzo, Loadshare and Shiprocket will be providing logistics services and Protean eGov Technologies Ltd will provide gateway services.

"HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and eKart are in advanced stages of engagement and expected to go live shortly," he said.

ONDC's beta test in Bengaluru is a major first step in operationalising a network approach to e-commerce as an alternative to platform centric approach, he added.

The ministry in April launched the pilot phase of the ONDC, a UPI-type protocol, in five cities — Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Shillong and Coimbatore.

To build trust amongst consumers, sellers and network participants (buyer apps, seller apps and gateways) in the open network, ONDC has consulted the current ecosystem experts and examined best practices for adapting and evolving the best approach to build trust in an unbundled decentralised network.

A detailed explanation in this regard is available in a consultation paper that is being made available for the public on the official social media handles of the DPIIT, ONDC and its website.

As many as 20 organisations of national repute have confirmed investments of Rs. 255 crore in ONDC. Lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), UCO Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bank of Baroda have already committed investments.

The initiative is aimed at curbing the dominance of two large multinational e-commerce players, which control more than half of the country's e-commerce trading, limit access to the market, and give preferential treatment to certain sellers and squeeze supplier margins.

ONDC is a set of standards for voluntary adoption by sellers or logistics providers or payment gateways.

ONDC received its certificate of incorporation as a private sector-led non-profit company on December 31, 2021.

Through this platform, consumers can potentially discover any seller, product or service by using any ONDC-compatible application or platform, thus increasing freedom of choice for consumers.

 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ONDC, e-commerce, paytm, dunzo
Ten Things Elon Musk's Texts Reveal About the Twitter Deal

Related Stories

ONDC to Get Many More Apps Onboard in Coming Weeks as Beta Testing Begins in Bengaluru
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Wearables Launched in India: All Details
  2. NavIC: All You Need to Know About India's Alternative to GPS Navigation
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Electronics
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Ends Tonight: Best Deals You Shouldn't Miss
  6. Vivo Y73t With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: All Details
  7. Asus Zenbook Pro 17 With AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processors Launched: All Details
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Could Feature Biometric Face Unlock: Report
  9. Moto G72 India Launch Set for October 3, Specifications Teased
  10. Redmi Note 11R to Launch on September 30, Key Specifications Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. 5G Telecom Service Rolls Out in India Today, PM Narendra Modi Announced Launch at India Mobile Congress
  2. ONDC to Get Many More Apps Onboard in Coming Weeks as Beta Testing Begins in Bengaluru
  3. ONDC Network Begins Beta Testing in Bengaluru at Select Locations
  4. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Date Set to October 6 via Flipkart
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Tech Offers of the Day
  6. 5G Telecom Services to Be Launched on October 1 by PM Narendra Modi
  7. Realme 10 Gets FCC Certification, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Meta Unveils 'Make-A-Video' AI Text-To-Video Generator: All Details
  9. Google Play Store for Tablets With Redesigned Interface, Navigation Rail Released: Report
  10. The Callisto Protocol Gets New Trailer, Starring Karen Fukuhara From The Boys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.