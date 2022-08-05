Technology News
loading

Nykaa Reports Profit Jump, Acquires LBB to Sharpen Position as Discovery-Led Retailer

Nykaa made a strong market debut last year, fetching the country's first women-led unicorn a valuation of nearly $14 billion (roughly Rs. 1,11,200 crore).

By Agencies | Updated: 5 August 2022 19:48 IST
Nykaa Reports Profit Jump, Acquires LBB to Sharpen Position as Discovery-Led Retailer

Photo Credit: Reuters

Shoppers walk past a Nykaa outlet at a mall in Delhi

Highlights
  • Nykaa made a strong market debut in November 2021
  • Nykaa was boosted by strong demand for fashion products
  • The firm recently ventured into athleisure and men's innerwear categories

Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa's parent company reported a 33.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday, boosted by strong demand for its fashion products. The TGP-backed company, which dominates the domestic online beauty and personal care space with nearly 30 percent market share, has been on an acquisition spree and recently ventured into men's innerwear and athleisure category with a new brand.

Nykaa in November 2021 made a strong market debut, fetching the country's first women-led unicorn a valuation of nearly $14 billion (roughly Rs. 1,11,200 crore).

The company said its gross merchandise value (GMV) jumped 47 percent to Rs. 2,156 crore in the quarter. GMV from its fashion business jumped 59 percent, while that from the beauty and personal care business rose 39 percent.

"The consumer demand for beauty, personal care and wellness is also showing early signs of recovery and we are gearing up for a promising festive season this year," said Nykaa CEO and Managing Director Falguni Nayar.

Consolidated net profit for Nykaa-parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd stood at Rs. 4.55 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs. 3.42 crore a year earlier.

Revenue rose 40.6 percent to Rs. 1,148 crore.

On Friday, Nykaa said that it would acquire digital content-cum-commerce firm Iluminar Media known by the brand name of Little Black Book (LBB). FSN E-commerce, did not disclose the deal value but said that the acquisition aligns with Nykaa's fundamental content-first approach to engaging with its loyal consumer base.

"We are excited about the strong synergies we share with LBB, because much like Nykaa, they have sharply focused on driving discovery and spotlighting promising home-grown brands across their channels since day one.

"We welcome their like-minded leadership into the Nykaa family and look forward to helping them scale, as together we better serve our audience base," Nykaa spokesperson Nihir Parikh said in a statement.

Co-founded by Suchita Salwan and Dhruv Mathur in 2015, LBB had a total revenue of Rs. 19.44 crore in 2021-22.

"The transaction will enable the company to strengthen its content delivery, drive discovery for brands and make shopping experience more engaging for the customers," Nykaa said in a regulatory filing.

Nykaa will acquire 100 percent stake in LBB in an all-cash deal.

"Through this partnership with Nykaa, we're excited to scale to even greater heights. Together, we want to drive value to Nykaa and LBB's shared goals to build discovery for India's emerging brands through content, community and a discovery-first approach.

"LBB's robust content creation capabilities and creator network will be leveraged within Nykaa's platforms to drive consumer engagement and retention, further scaling reach and engagement for our brand partners," Salwan said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nykaa, Fashion
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Getting One UI 5.0 Beta Based on Android 13
ColorOS 13 to Release Globally This Month; Reno 8 Series to Get the Update in September: Report

Related Stories

Nykaa Reports Profit Jump, Acquires LBB to Sharpen Position as Discovery-Led Retailer
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 to Be Made in India Simultaneously With China at Launch: Kuo
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  4. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  5. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  6. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Screen Protector Tips Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout
  8. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Over 5 Crore Complaints Received Against Telcos Over Mobile Services in FY22, MoS Communications Says
  2. Apple Watch Series 8 Design, Colour Options Tipped: All Details
  3. WhatsApp Working on Login Approval Feature to Improve Account Security: Report
  4. White Hat Hackers Return $9 Million to Nomad After $190 Million Exploit Wrecks Cross-Chain Bridge
  5. ColorOS 13 to Release Globally This Month; Reno 8 Series to Get the Update in September: Report
  6. Nykaa Reports Profit Jump, Acquires LBB to Sharpen Position as Discovery-Led Retailer
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Getting One UI 5.0 Beta Based on Android 13
  8. Realme 9i 5G Launch Date, Key Specifications Revealed: Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With 6.6-Inch Infinity-V Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details
  10. Amazon to Acquire Roomba-Maker iRobot for About $1.7 Billion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.