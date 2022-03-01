Technology News
loading

Nvidia Says Employee, Company Information Leaked Online After Cyberattack

Nvidia said it doesn’t have any evidence of ransomware being deployed.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 March 2022 17:24 IST
Nvidia Says Employee, Company Information Leaked Online After Cyberattack

Nvidia said it was working to analyse the information that has been leaked

Highlights
  • Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the United States
  • It is known for its graphics processing units (GPU)
  • Nvidia does not anticipate any disruption to the company's business

US chipmaker Nvidia said on Tuesday a cyber attacker has leaked employee credentials and some company proprietary information online after their systems were breached.

"We have no evidence of ransomware being deployed on the Nvidia environment or that this is related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict," the company's spokesperson said in a statement.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it became aware of the breach on January 23. Nvidia added it was working to analyse the information that has been leaked and does not anticipate any disruption to the company's business.

A ransomware outfit under the name "Lapsus$" has reportedly claimed to be responsible for the leak and seemingly has information about the schematics, drivers and firmware, among other data, about the graphics chips.

At a market cap of about $600 billion (roughly Rs. 45,40,380 crore), Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the United States. It is known for its graphics processing units (GPU) that enhance videogaming experiences and advanced computer simulations.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Nvidia, Cyberattack
WhatsApp Message Emoji Reaction Animation Spotted on Android: Details

Related Stories

Nvidia Says Employee, Company Information Leaked Online After Cyberattack
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  2. Redmi Note 11E Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Dies at the Age of 26
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  5. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  6. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  7. Vivo Y33s 5G With Dimensity 700, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Visits Geekbench, Galaxy F23 Tipped to Launch in March
  9. Bridgerton to Moon Knight, the 11 Biggest OTT Movies and Web Series in March
  10. Inouye Solar Telescope Captures Stunning Image of a Sunspot
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Traffic Slowdown Reinstated in Russia Over 'Fake' Ukraine Posts: Report
  2. Asus Set to Announce a 'New TV Viewing Experience' In India on March 3
  3. Nvidia Says Employee, Company Information Leaked Online After Cyberattack
  4. WhatsApp Message Emoji Reaction Animation Spotted on Android: Details
  5. Google, Meta Face Penalties in Russia as Deadline Passes to Open Local Offices
  6. Israel Officials Nab Multiple Crypto Accounts Allegedly Linked to Hamas
  7. Vivo X80 Series Tipped to Launch in India in April, May Debut in China First
  8. Instagram to Shut Down IGTV App, Set to Increase Investment in Reels
  9. Inouye Solar Telescope Captures Stunning Image of a Sunspot
  10. Toyota Restarting Japan Factories After Malware Hits Supplier
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.