Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Media Ratings Company Nielsen to Be Acquired in $16 Billion Deal by Consortium of Private Equity Investors

Media Ratings Company Nielsen to Be Acquired in $16 Billion Deal by Consortium of Private Equity Investors

TV viewing data collected by Nielsen plays a big role in determining where billions in advertising dollars are spent each year.

By Assosiated Press | Updated: 30 March 2022 10:59 IST
Media Ratings Company Nielsen to Be Acquired in $16 Billion Deal by Consortium of Private Equity Investors

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Glenn Carstens-Peters

Nielsen has been criticised for failing to track watching on streaming services like Netflix or Hulu

Highlights
  • Nielsen is being acquired by a group of private equity investors
  • The media measurement company rejected a smaller offer earlier this month
  • Nielsen's board has voted unanimously in support of the revised offer

Nielsen is being acquired for $16 billion (roughly Rs. 1,21,160 crore), including debt, about a week after the media measurement company rejected a smaller offer earlier this month. Viewing data collected by Nielsen plays a big role in determining where billions in advertising dollars are spent each year. The company itself has annual global revenue of about $3.5 billion (roughly Rs. 26,500 crore).

A group of private equity investors led by Evergreen Coast Capital, an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management, and Brookfield Business Partners along with institutional partners will pay $28 (roughly Rs. 2,100) for each outstanding Nielsen share.

Brookfield Business Partners will invest approximately $2.65 billion (roughly Rs. 20,070 crore) via preferred equity, convertible into 45 percent of Nielsen's common equity. The equity version of the deal is worth just over $10 billion (roughly Rs. 75,700 crore) in cash, with the remainder in debt held by Nielsen.

Brookfield said Tuesday that it anticipates investing approximately $600 million (roughly Rs. 4,550 crore), with the remaining balance funded from institutional partners.

Nielsen, based in New York City, turned down the group's previous offer, saying it had significantly undervalued the business. That offer was worth $25.40 (roughly Rs. 1,920) per share, or about $9 billion (roughly Rs. 68,150 crore) before the assumption of debt. After it accepted the revised over, shares of Nielsen jumped 22 percent at the opening bell. The stock ended regular trading up 20.3 percent at $26.72 (roughly Rs. 2,020) per share.

Nielsen has come under criticism for failing to create new methods of capturing the amount of time people spend watching streaming services, such as Netflix or Hulu. It has become a much more complex task as people now load content on to phones, tablets, and other smart devices.

Nielsen is attempting to address those complaints and is expected to launch a new cross-media measurement tool by the end of the year. Nielsen One, according to the company, can deliver more comparable and comprehensive metrics across platforms ranging from traditional televisions to a host of other digital and streaming services.

The board at Nielsen has voted unanimously in support of the revised offer, and the company will go private if the transaction closes.

However, there is a 45 day go-shop period during which Nielsen can look at and accept other offers, but breaking the agreement with the private equity group comes with a $102 million (roughly Rs. 770 crore) termination fee.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year. It still needs approval from Nielsen shareholders and regulators.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nielsen
Elon Musk Invokes Eminem in Opposing SEC Decree That Requires Him to Take Preapproval for His Tweets

Related Stories

Media Ratings Company Nielsen to Be Acquired in $16 Billion Deal by Consortium of Private Equity Investors
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  2. Crypto Fraud That Cost Investors Rs. 1,200 Crore Busted in Kerala
  3. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Marvel’s Next Series, Moon Knight
  5. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Debut in India: All Details
  6. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  7. Dyson Zone Air-Purifying Headphones With ANC Announced: All Details
  8. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Review: Not What You Might Have Expected
  9. Realme Pad Mini Listed on E-Commerce Site, India Launch Tipped
  10. Caste Certificates in Maharashtra Being Issued on Polygon Blockchain
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3 India Launch Tipped for April, Colours, RAM and Storage Options Leaked
  2. Media Ratings Company Nielsen to Be Acquired in $16 Billion Deal by Consortium of Private Equity Investors
  3. Elon Musk Invokes Eminem in Opposing SEC Decree That Requires Him to Take Preapproval for His Tweets
  4. Dyson Zone Air-Purifying Headphones With Electrostatic Filtration, ANC Support Announced
  5. Ola Electric Facing Probe Over E-Scooter Fire in Pune
  6. Facebook Messenger Adds Support for Shortcuts, Allowing Users to Send Silent Messages, GIFs, More
  7. Spotify Testing TikTok-Style Vertical ‘Audio Newsfeed’ Podcast Discovery Feature: Report
  8. Maharashtra Begins Issuing Caste Certificates on Polygon Blockchain Under ‘Digital India’ Initiative
  9. India to Invest in Exploring Lithium, Cobalt Mines in Australia
  10. Twitter Testing Cricket Tab for Indian Users on Android Amid IPL 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.