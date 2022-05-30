Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Netflix Completes Withdrawal From Russia Amid Ukraine War, Russian Subscribers Lost Access to Streaming Giant

Netflix Completes Withdrawal From Russia Amid Ukraine War, Russian Subscribers Lost Access to Streaming Giant

Netflix is the world's leading streaming platform, with 221.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021, but was a minor player in Russia.

By Agencies | Updated: 30 May 2022 15:31 IST
Netflix Completes Withdrawal From Russia Amid Ukraine War, Russian Subscribers Lost Access to Streaming Giant

Photo Credit: Reuters

Netflix announced in March that it was withdrawing from Russia

Highlights
  • Netflix waited until the end of the current billing cycle
  • It had lost 7,00,000 paid subscribers post withdrawal from Russia
  • Other big tech companies also halted product shipments to Russia

Russian subscribers have lost access to streaming giant Netflix in the latest pullout of a Western company over the conflict in Ukraine.

The Netflix site and apps were no longer available from Friday and a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that subscribers no longer had access.

"This is the fulfilment of the withdrawal from the Russian market" announced in March, a Netflix spokesperson told AFP on Monday.

The US-based platform announced in early March that it was withdrawing from Russia after Moscow sent thousands of troops into pro-Western Ukraine.

The spokesperson said the company had waited until the end of the current billing cycle before cutting off customers.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming platform, with 221.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021, but was a minor player in Russia.

The company said in an April letter to shareholders that it had lost 7,00,000 paid subscribers as a result of its withdrawal from Russia, blaming the pullout for its first global drop in subscribers in a decade.

Netflix is among a host of foreign companies that have announced the suspension of operations or outright withdrawal from Russia since the launch of Moscow's campaign in Ukraine on February 24.

Back in March, Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia as the government cracked down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia's war in Ukraine.

Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology, and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.

US credit card companies Visa, Mastercard, and American Express all said over the March's first weekend they would cut service in Russia. South Korea's Samsung, a leading supplier of both smartphones and computer chips, said it would halt product shipments to the country, joining other big tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Intel, and Dell.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Samsung, Apple, Microsoft, Dell, Intel
Terra 2.0 Launches as Planned by Do Kwon but Its Value Has Already Begun Tanking Heavily
Google Assistant's Personalised Speech Recognition to Help Improve Frequent Word Recognition: Report

Related Stories

Netflix Completes Withdrawal From Russia Amid Ukraine War, Russian Subscribers Lost Access to Streaming Giant
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  2. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar
  3. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition May Debut in India as OnePlus 10R Lite
  6. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
  7. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Out: Aamir Khan’s Back
  8. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  10. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vitalik Buterin Shares His Take on Algorithmic Stablecoins and Their Future
  2. Redmi K50 Ultra With 2K Display, 100W Charging Said to Be In Development, Expected to Launch in H2 2022
  3. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Teaser Trailer Out, Game to Release in 2023
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Models to Have A16 Bionic Chip Based on Existing 5nm Process Tech: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. India Finalising Consultation Paper on Cryptocurrencies, Says DEA Secretary Ajay Seth
  6. Xiaomi 12X Starts Receiving Android 12 Update With April 2022 Security Patch Globally
  7. iQoo Neo 6 Price, Offers Allegedly Leaked Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  8. Moto G42 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, Android 12 Spotted on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon
  9. AI Can Make Traffic Signals Less Chaotic, Roads More Organised for Motorists in Future, Say MIT Researchers
  10. Amazon Prime Video India Signs Multi-Film Licensing Deal With Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.