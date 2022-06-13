The website of the Institute of Science, Nagpur was found hacked on Sunday with the hackers identifying themselves as 'DragonForce Malaysia' whose message on its home page read that "it is a special operation on the insult of our Prophet Mohammad", police said. The restoration work of the website is going on, they said.

The hacking of the website occurred amid protests in parts of the country over the objectionable remarks made on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal. Several countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Jordan, Bahrain, Maldives, Malaysia, Oman, Iraq and Libya, have denounced their comments.

"The home page of the website carried a message in which people were urged to unite and start a campaign against India. The website was hacked through a malware. The hackers identified themselves as 'DragonForce Malaysia'," police inspector (Cyber) Nitin Phatangare said.

The message posted on the website's home page read: "It is a special operation on the insult of our Prophet Mohammad. We witnessed that you guys had abused Muslim people publicly..." Police have launched an investigation, the official said.

"A similar case was reported in Mumbai on Saturday. Since then, we were on alert," Phatangare added.

Established in 1906, Institute of Science, Nagpur, is one of the oldest science colleges in Nagpur. It is the oldest pure science higher educational institute in central India and is affiliated to Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University.