Mobile Internet was suspended in Kashmir as a precautionary measure after a court awarded life imprisonment to separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case on Wednesday, officials said.

They said the mobile Internet has been suspended across all network service providers in the Valley.

However, the officials said, Internet services were working on fixed-line, including fiber and broadband.

The officials said the decision to suspend the mobile Internet was taken as a precautionary measure after Malik's sentencing by a court in Delhi.

Last month, the Punjab government also suspended mobile Internet and SMS services, except voice calls, in Patiala district a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured.

The order to suspend the services was issued by the home affairs and justice department and heavy police security was deployed at the site of the clashes outside the Kali Mata temple in Patiala.

"In exercise of power conferred upon me by virtue of temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) rules, 2017, I Anurag Verma, principal secretary, home affairs and justice, do hereby order suspension of the mobile Internet services (2G/3G/45/CDMA), all SMS services and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the district of Patiala from 9:30am to 6pm on April 30," the order read.

Four people were injured as the two groups clashed and hurled stones at each other in May and police fired in the air to bring the situation under control.