Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Microsoft Is Reportedly Working to Add Online Games to Microsoft Teams, May Feature Solitaire, Connect 4

Microsoft Is Reportedly Working to Add Online Games to Microsoft Teams, May Feature Solitaire, Connect 4

Microsoft is said to be planning to add virtual spaces insides Teams for colleagues.

By ANI | Updated: 15 June 2022 12:40 IST
Microsoft Is Reportedly Working to Add Online Games to Microsoft Teams, May Feature Solitaire, Connect 4

Microsoft had previously added features as well to Teams with remote work

Highlights
  • Microsoft is said to be only testing casual games internally
  • Microsoft refused to talk regarding its testing of games
  • 'Together mode' was one of the first additions during the pandemi

Microsoft has reportedly begun working on bringing online games to its Microsoft Teams service. The software maker is said to have started testing games like Solitaire, Connect 4, and Wordament inside Microsoft Teams, as per sources familiar with Microsoft's plans.

The reported casual games are designed to allow colleagues to play against each other during meetings.

Microsoft clearly seems to be looking at games as another way to improve the meeting experience as businesses continue to balance the needs of hybrid and remote work, reported the Verge.

Microsoft is said to be only testing casual games internally from its casual games offering right now, and the company could choose not to roll this integration out to consumers and businesses.

Asked for a comment, Microsoft refused to talk regarding its testing of games inside Microsoft Teams, as per reports from The Verge.

In addition to testing casual games on Teams, Microsoft is also reportedly looking into virtual spaces inside Teams, where colleagues can together network and socialize with games. These virtual spaces are part of Microsoft's broader metaverse plan, and the company has previously detailed its ambitions for 3D avatars and expected immersive meetings, that are set to arrive with Microsoft Teams this year.

Microsoft had previously added features as well to Teams with remote work. 'Together mode' was one of the first additions during the pandemic, nearly two years ago. Microsoft Teams has also been updated with remotely accessible views and features, and mobile enhancements.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Solitaire, Microsoft Teams
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G Start Receiving June 2022 Security Patch: Report

Related Stories

Microsoft Is Reportedly Working to Add Online Games to Microsoft Teams, May Feature Solitaire, Connect 4
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  2. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  3. Poco F4 5G Teased to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  4. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  7. WhatsApp Now Lets You Move Data From Android to iPhone: All Details
  8. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
  9. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  10. Vivo X80 Review: Camera-Focused
#Latest Stories
  1. Brahmāstra Trailer Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Gear Up to Take on Dark Forces
  2. Apple’s Entry-Level iPad Tipped to Sport A14 Bionic Processor, 5G, USB Type-C Port
  3. OnePlus Flagship With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 150W Fast Charging Tipped
  4. Bitcoin Tries to Steady Ship at $21,000 While Altcoins Slip Into More Losses
  5. Microsoft Is Reportedly Working to Add Online Games to Microsoft Teams, May Feature Solitaire, Connect 4
  6. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G Start Receiving June 2022 Security Patch: Report
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed in Official Renders, Allegedly Bags BIS Certification
  8. Adobe Reportedly Planning to Introduce Freemium Version of Photoshop for Browsers Soon
  9. Coinbase Trims Workforce by 18 Percent Two Months After Pitching Jobs in India
  10. 5G Spectrum to Go on Auction by July-End, Union Cabinet Approves DoT’s Proposal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.