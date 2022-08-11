Technology News
loading

Microsoft Partners With Indian Ministry to Enhance Computer Literacy of Civil Servants

Microsoft’s training will include various job roles in the central government entities.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 11 August 2022 13:35 IST
Microsoft Partners With Indian Ministry to Enhance Computer Literacy of Civil Servants

Photo Credit: Reuters

Training programmes under the partnership aim to upgrade the digital productivity skills of officials

Highlights
  • The project will digitally empower nearly 2.5 million officials
  • Civil servants like clerks, deputy secretaries and more will get training
  • It will digitally empower officials to provide citizen-centric services

Microsoft has partnered with the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and Capacity Building Commission (CBC) to enhance the functional computer literacy of nearly 2.5 million civil servants of the Government of India. The project will digitally empower them to provide efficient and effective citizen-centric services to the vulnerable and underprivileged sections of society, the company said in a statement.

Within the project, the training will include job roles such as section officers, assistant section officers, clerks, upper division clerks, lower division clerks, under secretaries, deputy secretaries, and equivalent officers at senior, junior and supporting levels in the central government entities.

CBC has undertaken the capacity building plans for the ministries of Defence, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Expenditure, Finance, Social Justice, Civil Aviation, Ports and Shipping, and Labour.

One of the major competency gaps identified among these job roles was the lack of digital productivity application skills needed while working on Microsoft Office tools like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint presentation, at a professional level, the statement said.

"Therefore, training programmes under the partnership will be enabled for the officials to upgrade their digital productivity skills, so that they can fulfil their roles effectively in various ministries," the statement said.

Meanwhile, India is all set to roll out the long-awaited high-speed 5G services in about a month, Minister of State for Telecom Devusinh Chauhan said.

"In about a month, 5G mobile services will roll out in the country, which will have multiplier effects on the development of all sectors. A 6G Technology Innovations Group, has also been set up, which is working towards the development of indigenous 6G stack," Chauhan said.

He said that the government is promoting, the indigenously designed, developed and manufactured advanced telecom technology, and as a result, India today has a strong home-grown 5G mobile communications ecosystem.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Capacity Building Commission, MSDE
Ripple Shows Interest in Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius' Assets, May Acquire It
Bumble Performs Past Quarterly Revenue Estimates With Surge of Paying Users

Related Stories

Microsoft Partners With Indian Ministry to Enhance Computer Literacy of Civil Servants
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  3. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  4. Jio Independence Offer 2022 Brings ‘100 Percent Value Back Benefits’
  5. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  6. Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launching in India on August 11
  9. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Satellite Imagery Shows Antarctic Ice Shelf Crumbling Faster Than Imagined
  2. Samsung Aims to Sell 10 Million Foldable Phones in 2022: Report
  3. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Spotify Testing New Service to Sell Concert Tickets Directly to the Fans: All You Need to Know
  5. Bumble Performs Past Quarterly Revenue Estimates With Surge of Paying Users
  6. Microsoft Partners With Indian Ministry to Enhance Computer Literacy of Civil Servants
  7. Ripple Shows Interest in Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius' Assets, May Acquire It
  8. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Release Date Set for September 2 on Netflix
  9. Government Has No Plans to Ban Chinese Smartphones Under Rs. 12,000: Report
  10. Google Said to Oppose Facebook-Backed Proposal for Self-Regulatory Body in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.