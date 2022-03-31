Technology News
Microsoft Launches Founders Hub Platform in India to Empower Startups' Vision, Drive Innovation

Startups will also be able to gain mentorship and skilling opportunities with industry experts and Microsoft Learn.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 31 March 2022 13:50 IST
Microsoft Launches Founders Hub Platform in India to Empower Startups' Vision, Drive Innovation

Innovation in Indian startups helping India become a startup hub leader

  • The Hub is created following conversations with hundreds of founders
  • India has the third largest ecosystem for startups in the world
  • It is designed for startups to lower the business creation barriers

Microsoft on Thursday launched its 'Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub' in India — a platform that will support founders here at every stage of their startup journey, with access to over $300,000 (roughly Rs. 2.2 crore) in benefits including technology and tools from the tech giant and partners.

'Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub' is a new digital and inclusive platform for startup founders in India, the company said.

Announcing the initiative at a virtual briefing, the company said that the platform offers over $300,000 (roughly Rs. 2.2 crore) worth of benefits and credits, giving startups free access to the technology, tools, and resources they need to build and run their business.

Startups will also be able to gain mentorship and skilling opportunities with industry experts and Microsoft Learn.

Sangeeta Bavi, Director — Startup Ecosystem at Microsoft India observed that disruptive innovation in Indian startups is accelerating the country's position to become one of the leading startups hubs of the world.

"Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub was created following extensive research and conversations with hundreds of founders who explicitly shared their need for access to a digital ecosystem that promotes opportunities and democratises innovation regardless of background, location, progress, or passions.

"We look forward to how our new offering will support more founders in Asia and provide access to the technology, tools, and resources they need to build and run their business," Bavi said.

As the third largest ecosystem for startups in the world, India holds massive opportunities for emerging businesses across industries.

Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is designed specifically for early-stage startups to lower the barriers of business creation, act as a catalyst for entrepreneurship and innovation, and contribute to easing the journey from an idea to a unicorn.

It is available to all startups in India, including those without third-party validation or funding, and underscores Microsoft's commitment to empower startups' ambitions to drive innovation from India.

Beyond access to technology, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub aims to empower entrepreneurs to innovate and grow by connecting them with mentors who will provide them with industry, business, and technical support to guide them through their next business milestones.

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.