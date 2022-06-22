Technology News
loading

Microsoft Alleges Russian Spies of Targeting Ukraine's Allies in 42 Countries Including US

Microsoft report stated that nearly two-thirds of the cyberespionage targets involved NATO members.

By Associated Press | Updated: 22 June 2022 23:38 IST
Microsoft Alleges Russian Spies of Targeting Ukraine's Allies in 42 Countries Including US

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft blog stated the United States to be the prime target of Russian hackers

Highlights
  • Poland was the second target for Russian spies, says Microsoft
  • Microsoft detected no Russian cyber intrusions in Estonia since invasion
  • Half of the 128 organisations targeted are government agencies

Coinciding with unrelenting cyberattacks against Ukraine, state-backed Russian hackers have engaged in “strategic espionage” against governments, think tanks, businesses and aid groups in 42 countries supporting Kyiv, Microsoft said in a report on Wednesday.

“Since the start of the war, the Russian targeting (of Ukraine's allies) has been successful 29 percent of the time,” Microsoft President Brad Smith wrote, with data stolen in at least one-quarter of the successful network intrusions.

“As a coalition of countries has come together to defend Ukraine, Russian intelligence agencies have stepped up network penetration and espionage activities targeting allied governments outside Ukraine,” Smith said.

Nearly two-thirds of the cyberespionage targets involved NATO members. The United States was the prime target and Poland, the main conduit for military assistance flowing to Ukraine, was the second. In the past two months, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Turkey have seen stepped-up targeting.

A striking exception is Estonia, where Microsoft said it has detected no Russian cyber intrusions since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The company credited Estonia's adoption of cloud computing, where it's easier to detect intruders. “Significant collective defensive weaknesses remain” among some other European governments, Microsoft said, without identifying them.

Half of the 128 organisations targeted are government agencies and 12 percent are non-governmental agencies, typically think tanks or humanitarian groups, according to the 28-page report. Other targets include telecommunications, energy and defense companies.

Microsoft said Ukraine's cyber defenses “have proven stronger” overall than Russia's capabilities in “waves of destructive cyberattacks against 48 distinct Ukrainian agencies and enterprises.” Moscow's military hackers have been cautious not to unleash destructive data-destroying worms that could spread outside Ukraine, as the NotPetya virus did in 2017, the report noted.

“During the past month, as the Russian military moved to concentrate its attacks in the Donbas region, the number of destructive attacks has fallen,” according to the report titled Defending Ukraine: Early Lessons from the Cyber War. The Redmond, Washington, company has unique insight in the domain due to the ubiquity of its software and threat detection teams.

Microsoft said Ukraine has also set an example in data safeguarding. Ukraine went from storing its data locally on servers in government buildings a week before the Russian invasion — making them vulnerable to aerial attack — to dispersing that data in the cloud, hosted in data centers across Europe.

The report also assessed Russian disinformation and propaganda aimed at “undermining Western unity and deflecting criticism of Russian military war crimes” and wooing people in nonaligned countries.

Using artificial intelligence tools, Microsoft said, it estimated "Russian cyber influence operations successfully increased the spread of Russian propaganda after the war began by 216 percent in Ukraine and 82 percent in the United States.”

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Russia, Ukraine, Microsoft blog, cyberattack
Twitter Notes Expected to Launch in Coming Weeks for Sharing Long-Form Content: Report

Related Stories

Microsoft Alleges Russian Spies of Targeting Ukraine's Allies in 42 Countries Including US
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Samsung Galaxy F13 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Now Official
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  7. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  8. Dell G15 5525 With AMD Ryzen 6000H Processors Launched in India: Details
  9. Nokia X21 5G, G-Series Phone Renders Leaked
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Alleges Russian Spies of Targeting Ukraine's Allies in 42 Countries Including US
  2. Twitter Notes Expected to Launch in Coming Weeks for Sharing Long-Form Content: Report
  3. New Technology Can Repair Heart Muscles After an Attack, Say Researchers
  4. Rolling Stone Magazine Teams With BAYC for Special Edition NFTs, Marks 2nd Collab
  5. Google News Launches Redesign to Mark 20th Anniversary; Makes It Easier to Find Local News
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Accidentally Listed on OnePlus India Site, Variants Tipped: Report
  7. Xiaomi TV A2 Series With 60Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Support Launched
  8. Ms. Marvel Episode 3 Brings Clandestines Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who Are They?
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Reportedly Come With a Wider Display
  10. Spectrum Auction: DoT Gives Relief to Telcos by Scrapping Spectrum Usage Charge Floor Rate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.