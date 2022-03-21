Technology News
loading

Microsoft Bing Search Engine Asked to Suspend Auto-Suggest Feature in China

Bing is the only major foreign search engine available in China.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 March 2022 16:46 IST
Microsoft Bing Search Engine Asked to Suspend Auto-Suggest Feature in China

The suspension marks the second of its kind for Bing since December

Highlights
  • Internet companies in China have been hit over the past year
  • In August, Beijing's top cyber regulator published draft rules
  • A finalised version of the rules came into effect this month

Microsoft's Bing, the only major foreign search engine available in China, said a "relevant government agency" has required it to suspend its auto-suggest function in China for seven days.

The suspension marks the second of its kind for Bing since December, and arrives amid an ongoing crackdown on technology platforms and algorithms from Beijing.

Chinese Internet users first spotted the suspension on Saturday.

"Bing is a global search platform and remains committed to respecting the rule of law and users' right to access information," Bing said on its Chinese search site.

Bing did not specify a reason for the suspension. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Internet companies in China have been hit over the past year by a regulatory crackdown that has imposed fresh curbs on areas from content to customer privacy.

In August, Beijing's top cyber regulator published draft rules dictating how Internet platforms can and cannot make use of algorithms.

A finalised version of the rules came into effect this month.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Bing, Bing
Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications Teased Ahead of March 22 Launch, Will Get Sony IMX766 Camera, 120Hz Display

Related Stories

Microsoft Bing Search Engine Asked to Suspend Auto-Suggest Feature in China
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  2. 83 Now Streaming on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar in India
  3. Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With Up to AMD Ryzen 9 Processor Debuts in India
  4. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Bluetooth Calling Feature Debut in India: Details
  5. Microsoft Reduces Xbox Game Pass Tariffs in India: See New Prices
  6. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
  7. Apple Services Outage Reported: Apple Music, Apple TV+, App Store Down
  8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  9. Apex Legends Mobile Pre-Registrations Open on Android: All Details
  10. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Brings Discounts on Smartphones: Top Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Services Outage Reported: Apple Music, Apple TV+, App Store, More Down For Users
  2. OnePlus Smartphone Launch Roadmap and Pricing for 2022 Tipped, From OnePlus 10 Pro to OnePlus Nord 3
  3. Malaysian Communications Ministry Urges Government Regulators to Adopt Crypto as Legal Tender
  4. China’s Social Media Platforms Take Down NFT Platforms Fearing Government Crackdown
  5. LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched
  6. iPad Air (2022) Build Quality Has Issues, Some Early Users Complain
  7. Portronics Talk One Portable Wireless Conference Speaker With 2,600mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Cricket NFT Marketplace FanCraze Raises $100 Million, Football Star Ronaldo Reportedly Among Investors
  9. Crypto Mining Cost Not Allowed as Deduction Under I-T Act: Finance Ministry
  10. Arab Monetary Fund Pitches Decentralised Network RippleNet as CBDC Alternative
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.