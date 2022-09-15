Microsoft-Activision Deal to Face UK, EU Probe: Report

Microsoft's deal to buy Activision is reportedly expected to face a UK probe after Microsoft failed to offer remedies to assuage competition concerns. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had said earlier this month that takeover of the video game publisher Activision Blizzard by the American tech giant could hurt the competition in gaming consoles, subscription services, and cloud gaming. The deal is also facing in-depth probe in Brussels. The EU is expected to take time to examine the deal.

