Technology News
loading

Meta Tells Advertisers Mixed Reality Still a Few Years Away

Mixed reality (MR) technology could allow a person wearing an MR headset to use a real-world object to trigger a virtual world reaction.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 February 2022 10:53 IST
Meta Tells Advertisers Mixed Reality Still a Few Years Away

Estimates of MR being a while away brings additional detail to the timeline of building the metaverse

Highlights
  • Some mixed reality headsets are available
  • Meta has said metaverse could take a decade to build
  • Meta advised advertisers to experiment with augmented reality ads

Technology that merges the virtual and physical worlds could start to become a reality for consumers in a few years, Facebook owner Meta Platforms has told advertising agencies, giving more details of its vision for the creation of the metaverse.

Mixed reality (MR) technology could allow a person wearing an MR headset to use a real world object to trigger a virtual world reaction, like hitting a video game character with a real world baseball bat, for instance.

It is one of three types of extended reality technologies often associated with the metaverse. Augmented reality exists, with mobile games like Pokemon Go, but players cannot affect the digital world with a physical object. Virtual reality headsets, like Meta's Oculus, immerse users into a fully virtual world where they can interact with the environment.

The comments from Meta came on a Zoom call with ad agencies on Thursday, which was scheduled to help advertisers better understand the metaverse, said an agency executive who attended the call. It was Meta's first roundtable discussion with agencies about the metaverse.

The estimate of mixed reality being a few years away brings additional detail to the timeline of building the metaverse, the futuristic idea of a network of virtual worlds that can be accessed from different devices, which Meta has said could take a decade to build.

Some mixed reality headsets are available, but are not yet geared toward general consumers. Microsoft's HoloLens 2, which was introduced in 2019, retails for $3,500 (roughly Rs. 2.61 lakh) and is geared for workplace use.

At its annual Connect conference in October, Meta announced Project Cambria, a headset that will feature mixed reality capabilities and include face and eye tracking. The headset is expected to be released this year.

In the meantime, Meta continued to advise advertisers to experiment with augmented reality ads, such as photo and video filters that overlay digital images onto the real world, the ad agency executive said. The comments reiterated Meta's pitch at ad industry conferences.

Meta said brands could partner with content creators on AR ads or use the technology for virtual clothing try-ons.

The roundtable with agencies lacked detail on what ad formats could be built for the metaverse, or what specific controls would be in place to prevent brands from appearing next to unsuitable content or actions, the agency executive said.

Advertisers are also looking for detail on how the effectiveness of ads in the metaverse will be measured, and will be asking "what did I get for my money?" the executive said.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Metaverse, Mixed Reality, Augmented Reality, Oculus, Microsoft HoloLens
Fidelity Launches Its First Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product in Europe

Related Stories

Meta Tells Advertisers Mixed Reality Still a Few Years Away
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  3. Poco X4 Pro 5G May Get a 108-Megapixel Primary Camera, 67W Charging
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking Offers Revealed: All You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Price, Colourways, and Configurations Have Leaked
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  7. Vivo V23e Live Images Surface Online, Colourways Tipped
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  9. OnePlus Products Lineup Tipped, Multiple Nord Series Phone Expected
  10. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent Opposes US Fake Goods Label for WeChat
  2. Elon Musk Donates 50 Satellite Terminals to Help Reconnect Volcano-Damaged Tonga
  3. Meta Tells Advertisers Mixed Reality Still a Few Years Away
  4. Fidelity Launches Its First Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product in Europe
  5. Snapchat Live Location Sharing Launched to Help Users Inform Friends About Their Real-Time Whereabouts
  6. Vivo V23e Pops Up in Live Images Ahead of February 21 India Launch, Colourways Tipped
  7. Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earphones Global Launch Date Set for February 24, to Debut Alongside Oppo Find X5 Series
  8. Universal Music Group Partners With Curio to Work on NFT Fan Collections Featuring Its Record Labels, Artists
  9. WhatsApp Testing Document Preview Feature for Images, Videos on Android: Report
  10. YouTuber 'Coffeezilla' Exposes Alleged NFT Project Scam Worth $20 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.