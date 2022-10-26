Technology News
loading

Meta Hit With $18.6 Million Fine by Turkish Competition Board for Breaking Competition Law

Meta was directed by Turkey's competition authority to reinstate competition and prepare annual reports about the steps it will take for the next five years.

By Reuters |  Updated: 26 October 2022 16:41 IST
Meta Hit With $18.6 Million Fine by Turkish Competition Board for Breaking Competition Law

Photo Credit: Reuters

Turkey's competetion authority said that the fine was based on Meta's 2021 income

Highlights
  • Turkish authority launched an investigation into WhatsApp in 2021
  • Social media companies required to remove disinformation, share user data
  • Meta asked to prepare annual reports with steps for the next five years

Meta, Facebook's parent company, has been fined TRY 346.72 million (roughly Rs. 153 crore) or the equivalent of $18.63 million, for breaking competition law, it said on Wednesday. The company held a dominant position in personal social networking services and online video advertising markets and obstructed competitors by merging data collected through the company's core services Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, the Turkish authority said in a statement. A spokesperson for Meta said on Wednesday that they did not agree with the findings of the Turkish competition authority.

The spokesperson said Meta protects user privacy and provides people with transparency and control over their data, adding that the company "will consider all options."

Turkey's competition authority said Meta must act to reinstate competition in these markets and prepare annual reports about the steps it will take for the next five years, the authority said.

It said the fine was based on the company's 2021 income.

In 2021, the competition authority launched an investigation into WhatsApp, and then Facebook, after the messaging app asked users to agree to let Facebook collect user data such as phone numbers and locations, a change that was rolled out globally.

Social media companies have been a focus of attention in Turkey, which adopted a law last week that would jail journalists and social media users for up to three years for spreading "disinformation".

Analysts have said social media companies are unlikely to abide in full by the law that requires them to remove "disinformation" content and share user data with authorities.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Turkey
Vivo X90 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, May Feature 1.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC

Related Stories

Meta Hit With $18.6 Million Fine by Turkish Competition Board for Breaking Competition Law
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Amazfit GTR 4 Review: A Feature-Packed Smartwatch That Offers Good Value
  3. Netflix, Neeraj Pandey Unveil New Crime Series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  4. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  5. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+ Tipped to Have Curved AMOLED Displays
  7. Google's Latest Search Easter Egg Lights Up Your Browser Ahead of Diwali
  8. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  9. Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Date Set for October 27, Specifications Teased
  10. Funtouch OS 13 Update Announced, Will Roll Out to These Vivo, iQoo Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. New Data Protection Bill to Be Simple and Modern: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  2. Apple Working to Address iPhone14 Pro Supply Constraints: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  3. Government Unveils Satcom Reforms for Faster 5G Deployment; Jio, OneWeb Get License Clearance
  4. Global PC Shipments Fall 15.5 Percent in Q3 2022 Amid Weak Demand: Counterpoint
  5. WhatsApp Said to Be Questioned by IT Ministry for Cause of Tuesday's Outage
  6. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  7. Sony Xperia Ace IV Specifications Leaked; May Feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: Details
  8. Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Trailer Release Date Set for October 27
  9. Realme 10 Series Confirmed to Launch in November, Design Teased: Details
  10. Funtouch OS 13 Update Based on Android 13 Announced; Will Roll Out to Several Vivo, iQoo Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.