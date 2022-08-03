Technology News
Government Withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill, to Be Replaced With Comprehensive Framework, MoS IT Says

A report on the Personal Data Protection bill had identified many issues that were relevant but beyond the scope of a modern digital privacy law, the minister said.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 3 August 2022 17:57 IST
This will soon be replaced by a comprehensive framework of Global standard laws

India's information technology minister on Wednesday withdrew a data protection bill that has been under consideration for several years, a government official said, referring to legislation that has alarmed big tech companies. A notice calling for the withdrawal earlier said that reasons for the withdrawal had been circulated to parliament members, without elaborating.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced via Twitter that that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021 from parliament.

“Today @GoI_MeitY withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill,2021 from Parliament. This will soon be replaced by a comprehensive framework of Global std laws including Digital Privacy laws for contemporary & future challenges [and] catalyse PM @narendramodi ji's vision of #IndiaTechade,” the minister said.

“JCP report on Personal Data protection bill had identified many issues that were relevant but beyond the scope of a modern Digital Privacy law. Privacy is a fundamental right of Indian citizens & A Trillion dollar Digital Economy requires Global std Cyber laws,” he added.

The government first introduced the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 amid protests, as part of a move to empower the government to ask companies including Facebook, Google, and others for anonymised personal data and non-personal data.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Data Protection Bill
