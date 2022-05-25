Technology News
Meesho Crosses 6 Lakh Seller Registration, Several Small Businesses Joined E-Commerce Company in 2021

Nearly 70 per cent of all Meesho sellers hail from Tier 2+ cities.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 May 2022 14:42 IST
Photo Credit: Meesho

Meesho announced in April that it was integrating its grocery vertical in the core app

Highlights
  • Meesho says it has crossed 6 lakh seller registrations on the platform
  • Over half of these sellers operate only on Meesho
  • Nearly 70 per cent of all Meesho sellers are from Tier 2+ cities

Internet commerce company Meesho on Tuesday said it has crossed six lakh seller registrations on the platform. A rising number of small businesses have joined Meesho in the past year amid initiatives taken by the company including zero commission and zero penalty.

"Meesho...announced that it has crossed 6 lakh seller registrations on the platform, recording a 7X increase since April 2021," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, over half of these sellers operate only on Meesho.

Nearly 70 per cent of all Meesho sellers hail from Tier 2+ cities such as Amritsar, Rajkot and Surat, among others.

"The company has been instrumental in transforming about 1 lakh small business owners into lakhpatis and over 5,000 into crorepatis since January 2021," Meesho claimed.

Enabling sellers to tap into a large and diverse customer base has bolstered their earning potential, it pointed out.

Last month, the company announced that it will integrate its grocery vertical in the core app in line with its vision to become a single shopping destination for the next billion users in India. Meesho initially planned complete the integration of the grocery business by the first week of May, rebranding it from Farmiso to Meesho Superstore.

"As more users from beyond Tier 2 regions get comfortable with the idea of shopping online, the demand for online grocery only continues to grow. We are thrilled to integrate Meesho Superstore with our core app. What started as a pilot in Karnataka is now seeing positive traction across 6 states," Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said.

Meesho Superstore currently provides 500 products across categories like fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, groceries, home care and packaged food among others.

The integration provides the company's over 100 million users access to over 87 million active product listings across more than 36 categories on a single platform.

Further reading: Meesho, Ecommerce
Apple Moving Production to India Carries 'Potential Geopolitical Risks': Ming-Chi Kuo

