Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Medibank Warns More Patient Data Stolen in Data Breach After Hacker Sends Another 1,000 Policy Records

Medibank Warns More Patient Data Stolen in Data Breach After Hacker Sends Another 1,000 Policy Records

Medibank said that given the complexity of what it had received, it was too soon to determine the full extent of the customer data that has been stolen.

By Reuters |  Updated: 25 October 2022 12:19 IST
Medibank Warns More Patient Data Stolen in Data Breach After Hacker Sends Another 1,000 Policy Records

Medibank's is the latest in a series of cybersecurity incidents that have rocked corporate Australia

Highlights
  • Medibank provides coverage to one-sixth of Australians
  • A data breach at Optus compromised the data of up to 10 million customers
  • Medibank said that hackers were claiming to have stolen 200GB of data

Australia's biggest health insurer Medibank Private Limited said it expected the number of customers affected by a massive data breach to grow, after it discovered policy records of a further 1,000 customers had been stolen.

Medibank, which provides coverage to one-sixth of Australians, said last week an unidentified person had shown the company stolen personal information of a 100 customers, including medical diagnoses and procedures.

On Tuesday, the company said it had received more files from the criminal, showing information including personal and health claims data of more patients as well as files with some Medibank and international student customer data.

"Given the complexity of what we have received, it is too soon to determine the full extent of the customer data that has been stolen," the company said in a statement.

"As we continue to investigate the scale of this cybercrime, we expect the number of affected customers to grow as this unfolds."

Medibank's is the latest in a series of cybersecurity incidents that have rocked corporate Australia, including a breach late last month at the country's no. 2 telco Optus, which compromised the data of up to 10 million customers.

An investigation by the Australia Federal Police into the Medibank hack is ongoing.

Last week, Reuters reported that hackers had threatened to leak the stolen health data of 1,000 famous Australians in a cybersecurity incident described by the government as a "huge wake-up call".

Medibank, one of Australia's largest private health insurers, said last week that the hackers were claiming to have stolen 200GB of data.

"The criminal has provided a sample of records for 100 policies," it had said in a statement to the Australian stock market. On Saturday, Australia proposed tougher penalties for companies that fail to protect customers' personal data after two major cybersecurity breaches left millions vulnerable to criminals.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Optus, Medibank, Data Breach
Bitcoin, ETH Open With Losses, Most Altcoins Tag Along
Video Games Shown to Improve Children's Cognitive, Memory Skills in New US Study

Related Stories

Medibank Warns More Patient Data Stolen in Data Breach After Hacker Sends Another 1,000 Policy Records
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. WhatsApp Down? Users Unable to Send, Receive Messages in India, Across Globe
  3. iOS 16.1 to Be Announced Tonight: Expected New Features, How to Install It
  4. Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Date Set for October 27, Specifications Teased
  5. OnePlus Nord N300 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: All Details
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+ Tipped to Have Curved AMOLED Displays
  7. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  8. Samsung Smartphones to Get Seamless Updates With One UI 6.0: Report
  9. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  10. Henry Cavill to Reprise His Role as Superman for Future DC Films
#Latest Stories
  1. Former OpenSea Employee Fails to Drop Indictment in NFT Insider Trading Case
  2. WhatsApp Down? Users Unable to Send or Receive Messages Across the Globe, Including India
  3. Video Games Shown to Improve Children's Cognitive, Memory Skills in New US Study
  4. Henry Cavill Returning as Superman for Upcoming DC Movies
  5. Medibank Warns More Patient Data Stolen in Data Breach After Hacker Sends Another 1,000 Policy Records
  6. Chinese Intelligence Officers Face US Charges Over Obstruction of Prosecution of Major Telecom Firm
  7. Bitcoin, ETH Open With Losses, Most Altcoins Tag Along
  8. Facebook Parent Meta Asked by Shareholder to Cut Jobs, Spending in Open Letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg
  9. OnePlus Nord N300 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Brings Forth Kang the Conqueror, Bill Murray in the MCU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.