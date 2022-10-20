Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Hackers Threaten to Leak Stolen Health Data of 1,000 Australian Celebrities Weeks After Optus Hack

Hackers Threaten to Leak Stolen Health Data of 1,000 Australian Celebrities Weeks After Optus Hack

The Australian government has described the Medibank data breach as a "huge wake up call".

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 20 October 2022 12:26 IST
Hackers Threaten to Leak Stolen Health Data of 1,000 Australian Celebrities Weeks After Optus Hack

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Sora Shimazaki

Medibank said that hackers were claiming to have stolen 200GB of data

Highlights
  • Medibank said that hackers shared sample of records for 100 policies
  • Hackers claim to have data on the diagnosis, procedures people had
  • Medibank is one of Australia's largest private health insurers

Hackers have threatened to leak the stolen health data of 1,000 famous Australians in a cybersecurity incident described by the government on Thursday as a "huge wake-up call".

Medibank, one of Australia's largest private health insurers, said Thursday that the hackers were claiming to have stolen 200GB of data.

"The criminal has provided a sample of records for 100 policies," it said in a statement to the Australian stock market.

"This claims data includes the location of where a customer received medical services, and codes relating to their diagnosis and procedures."

The insurer announced a trading halt as details of the hack emerged on Wednesday morning.

The hackers threatened to leak or sell the data, starting with 1,000 high-profile Australians, unless Medibank paid a ransom.

The personal information of some nine million Australians — almost a third of the population — was exposed last month in a hack targeting telecoms company Optus.

The Optus hack was one of the largest data breaches in Australian history.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said Thursday that cybersecurity could no longer be taken for granted.

"Combined with Optus, this is a huge wake-up call for the country," she told ABC Radio.

"This is the new world that we live in. We are going to be under relentless cyberattack, essentially from here on in."

Last week, Reuters reported that two Australian regulators had opened investigations into Optus, the country's number 2 telecoms provider, after a breach of its systems resulted in the theft of personal data from up to 10 million accounts. The probes only add to headaches for Optus, which disclosed the breach on September 22 and has since come under heavy fire from the government and the public for not preventing the massive cyberattack.

Is the Realme Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Medibank, Australia, Hack, Hackers
Apple iPhone SE 4 Leaked Renders Hint at iPhone XR Design With Larger Display, Colour Options Tipped
Hackers Threaten to Leak Stolen Health Data of 1,000 Australian Celebrities Weeks After Optus Hack
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple iPhone SE 4 Renders Suggest iPhone XR Design, Large Display
  2. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics
  3. OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11: Details
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Best Offers on Mid-Range Laptops
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro Getting MIUI 13 in India: Reports
  7. Garmin Venu Sq 2 Series With Up to 11 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  9. iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC, 5G Connectivity Launched in India: Details
  10. Apple TV 4K (2022) With Better Performance, HDR10+ Support Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Garmin Venu Sq 2 Series With AMOLED Displays, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  2. Hackers Threaten to Leak Stolen Health Data of 1,000 Australian Celebrities Weeks After Optus Hack
  3. Apple iPhone SE 4 Leaked Renders Hint at iPhone XR Design With Larger Display, Colour Options Tipped
  4. NASA's James Webb Telescope Renders Awe-Inspiring Pillars of Creation With Greater Depth, Clarity
  5. BTC, ETH Lose Steam, Most Cryptocurrencies Record Losses Days Ahead of Diwali
  6. ZTE Axon 40 SE With Unisoc T618 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
  7. South Africa Classifies Crypto Assets as Financial Products, Clears Deck for Regulation
  8. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC System Requirements Announced, Campaign Preload Goes Live
  9. Elon Musk Excited About Upcoming Twitter Acquisition Despite Overpaying, Sees Long Term Potential
  10. Tesla Expects to Miss Vehicle Delivery Targets for 2022, Q3 Revenues Miss Analyst Estimates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.