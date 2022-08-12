LinkedIn on Thursday announced new features that would allow creators to easily create and share engaging visual content on the platform. With the latest update, the Microsoft-owned social network lets users add a clickable link directly onto images and videos. LinkedIn users will also get new template options for text posts with multiple formatting and background options. Additionally, LinkedIn is rolling out Carousels, a new content format that enables users to choose multiple images or video clips to add to a post.

The Microsoft-owned professional social network announced the arrival of new features via a blog post on Thursday. As mentioned, LinkedIn now allows users to add external links to images and videos shared in posts. With this move, creators can drive the audience to their website, newsletter or other resources from their business's LinkedIn page or personal profile. This can be done by tapping the Add a link icon after creating a new post on mobile with an image or video. The blog also includes an example of the feature shared by Jake Poses, creator manager at LinkedIn.

LinkedIn is also adding a Templates feature that allows creators to add customised backgrounds and fonts to their text posts in order to grab the attention of the audience. The Templates can be accessed by heading to Post on mobile and then tapping Use a template. Besides backgrounds and fonts, users can also add a clickable link onto templates.

Carousels are a new content format that lets LinkedIn users combine both images and videos. It will appear in a swipeable format. The Carousels feature is confirmed to undergo changes over the coming months.

LinkedIn confirmed that the new Clickable Link functionality and Templates will be available to users over the coming weeks. The Carousels, on the other hand, are currently rolling out to creators.