Technology News
loading

LinkedIn Announces Clickable Links, Templates, and New Carousels for Creators

LinkedIn started rolling out Carousels on Thursday

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 August 2022 19:48 IST
LinkedIn Announces Clickable Links, Templates, and New Carousels for Creators

LinkedIn users can add a clickable link on templates

Highlights
  • LinkedIn announced three new features
  • Templates offer text formatting and background options
  • Clickable Link feature will be rolling out over the coming weeks

LinkedIn on Thursday announced new features that would allow creators to easily create and share engaging visual content on the platform. With the latest update, the Microsoft-owned social network lets users add a clickable link directly onto images and videos. LinkedIn users will also get new template options for text posts with multiple formatting and background options. Additionally, LinkedIn is rolling out Carousels, a new content format that enables users to choose multiple images or video clips to add to a post.

The Microsoft-owned professional social network announced the arrival of new features via a blog post on Thursday. As mentioned, LinkedIn now allows users to add external links to images and videos shared in posts. With this move, creators can drive the audience to their website, newsletter or other resources from their business's LinkedIn page or personal profile. This can be done by tapping the Add a link icon after creating a new post on mobile with an image or video. The blog also includes an example of the feature shared by Jake Poses, creator manager at LinkedIn.

LinkedIn is also adding a Templates feature that allows creators to add customised backgrounds and fonts to their text posts in order to grab the attention of the audience. The Templates can be accessed by heading to Post on mobile and then tapping Use a template. Besides backgrounds and fonts, users can also add a clickable link onto templates.

Carousels are a new content format that lets LinkedIn users combine both images and videos. It will appear in a swipeable format. The Carousels feature is confirmed to undergo changes over the coming months.

LinkedIn confirmed that the new Clickable Link functionality and Templates will be available to users over the coming weeks. The Carousels, on the other hand, are currently rolling out to creators.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LinkedIn, LinkedIn Update, LinkedIn Features, LinkedIn Template, LinkedIn Carousel
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Group Admins Can Soon Approve or Reject New Participants on Android: Report

Related Stories

LinkedIn Announces Clickable Links, Templates, and New Carousels for Creators
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Price in India Revealed
  2. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  3. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank Launched: All Details
  4. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Advertised Incorrect Peak Brightness Rating, Says Report
  7. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  8. Elon Musk Teases Potential Social Media Site as Competitor for Twitter
  9. Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro Launched: Details
  10. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Enforcement Directorate Freezes Crypto Platform Vauld’s Assets Worth Nearly Rs. 370 Crore: Details
  2. UN Development Body UNCTAD Believes Banks Should Be Banned From Holding Crypto
  3. CATL to Set Up $7.6 Billion Hungary Battery Plant to Supply BMW, Mercedes Amid Growing Demand
  4. Moto E22i Visits US FCC, TDRA Database; Could Feature Dual-SIM Support: Report
  5. US FTC Considering New Rules to Rein in Tech Firms' Collection of Personal Data, Protect Privacy
  6. Vivo V25, V25e Alleged Images Spotted Online; May Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report
  7. LinkedIn Announces Clickable Links, Templates, and New Carousels for Creators
  8. WhatsApp Group Admins Can Soon Approve or Reject New Participants on Android: Report
  9. Lenovo Legion VR700 Headset Specifications Teased Ahead of August 18 Launch
  10. Realme 9i 5G Colour Variants, Renders Leaked Ahead of Upcoming Launch: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.