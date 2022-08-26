LastPass, a password manager that is used by more than 33 million people, has been hacked after an unauthorised party stole the source code and proprietary information of the company recently by cracking into the developer environment. LastPass has assured that it doesn't believe any passwords were taken as a part of the breach, and the users wouldn't need to take additional action to secure their accounts. The password manager has also confirmed that their products and services are operating normally.

The password manager said in its recent blog post that some unusual activity was recently detected within portions of the LastPass development environment. As mentioned earlier, the company said that there was no evidence that the incident involved any access to customer data or encrypted password vaults.

LastPass has concluded that an unauthorised party gained access to portions of the LastPass development environment through a single compromised developer account. This gave the hacker access to portions of source code and certain proprietary LastPass technical information.

As mentioned earlier, LastPass has ensured that their products and services are operating normally as of now.

Karim Toubba , the CEO of LastPass, has said that in response to the incident, the company has deployed containment and mitigation measures. LastPass has also engaged a leading cybersecurity and forensics firm for the same. The password manager has also achieved a state of containment and is said to see no further evidence of unauthorised activity.