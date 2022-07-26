Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Kerala to Work Towards Achieving Complete Digital Literacy, Educate Children on Cyberspace Threats, CM Says

Kerala to Work Towards Achieving Complete Digital Literacy, Educate Children on Cyberspace Threats, CM Says

The Kerala CM inaugurated an initiative under the ‘Kid-Glove Cyber Security for Children’ awareness campaign implemented by the Kerala police.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 26 July 2022 17:41 IST
Kerala to Work Towards Achieving Complete Digital Literacy, Educate Children on Cyberspace Threats, CM Says

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Kid Glove focuses on creating awareness and capacity to counter and tackle the threats of cyberspace

Highlights
  • Smartphones have become part of everyone's daily life
  • Children are victimised to such traps because of their lack of knowledge
  • Police launched the campaign as part of efforts

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the state government is moving ahead with steps to achieve complete digital literacy with an objective to make people especially children aware about traps and threats in cyberspace.

Since smartphones have become part of everyone's daily life and it has become a significant tool for online education in the post-COVID-19 period, children cannot be kept away from digital space forever but their safety and security should be ensured through awareness, he said.

Saying that it was not appropriate for a social media user to retain a post even if the content was found faulty, Vijayan also urged those who control the social media domain to keep a vigil on such trends.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating an initiative under the Kid-Glove Cyber Security for Children, an awareness campaign being implemented by the Kerala police.

Kid Glove focuses on creating awareness and capacity to counter and tackle the threats of cyberspace.

"The government feels that it is time to launch steps to achieve complete digital literacy just like our literacy movement. We are planning to go ahead with such steps. At present, children are the most vulnerable group in cyberspace and the ones most victimised to the online traps," he said.

Children are victimised to such traps because of their lack of knowledge and misunderstanding and there were instances of children losing even their lives due to this, the Marxist veteran added.

He said the police launched the campaign as part of efforts to make children aware about the threats and perils of cyberspace.

As digital technology and online system are now an integral part of day-to-day life, it is very important to have clear knowledge about all aspects of the digital world, the Chief Minister added. 

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pinarayi Vijayan, COVID 19, Kid-Glove Cyber Security for Children
Venture Capitalists Pour Money Into Digital Currencies Blockchain Startups Amid Crypto Winter
Kerala to Work Towards Achieving Complete Digital Literacy, Educate Children on Cyberspace Threats, CM Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. India Boasts of the 5th Lowest Mobile Data Prices in the World: Report
  3. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  4. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Launched in India: Details
  7. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  8. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Build Issues, Replacement Errors Surface: Reports
  10. Realme Pad X, Watch 3, More to Launch in India Today at 12:30pm: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. India Boasts of the 5th Lowest Mobile Data Prices in the World: Report
  3. Google Faces $34 Million Fine in Russia Over Breach of Competition Rules: Details
  4. Robot Grabs, Breaks 7-Year-Old Boy’s Finger at Russian Chess Tournament: Report
  5. Russia to Quit International Space Station ‘After 2024’, Newly Appointed Roscosmos Chief Says
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Quality, Build Issues Pile Up; Customers Complain of Replacement Problems as Well: Reports
  7. ‘Cryptojacking’ Attacks on Financial Firms on the Rise; Systems Used to Mine Cryptocurrencies, Report Says
  8. Audi India to Discontinue ICE Vehicles From 2033, Focus Only on EVs, Top Official Says
  9. Terraform Labs, Do Kwon Get Hit by Another Class-Action Lawsuit in the US
  10. YouTube Music Selects Noor Chahal, Kayan for Foundry Class of 2022: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.