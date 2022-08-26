Technology News
Data Privacy Concerns: IRCTC Withdraws Tender for Hiring Consultant to Monetise Passenger Info

The IRCTC officials confirmed to the panel that the company is no longer pursuing the tender.

By Richa Sharma |  Updated: 26 August 2022 21:51 IST
Data Privacy Concerns: IRCTC Withdraws Tender for Hiring Consultant to Monetise Passenger Info

The panel summoned officials of IRCTC following the reports announcing the tender

Highlights
  • IRCTC MD Rajni Hasija deposed before Tharoor-led Parliamentary panel
  • The company took the decision to withdraw the tender at the IRCTC AGM
  • IRCTC sought to study and monetise data related to its passengers

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has withdrawn a tender, published earlier to hire a consultant to monetise the passenger data. The update was provided by a senior IRCTC official to the Congress leader Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary panel on Friday. The railway company announced the tender in the second half of this month. The tender garnered controversy over privacy concerns regarding monetisation of passenger and freight customer data. IRCTC has now informed that it is no longer pursuing the tender.

According to a PTI report, the IRCTC MD and Chairperson Rajni Hasija deposed before Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Friday along with other officials. The panel summoned officials of IRCTC following the reports announcing the tender for the appointment of a consultant for digital data monetisation.

The IRCTC officials confirmed to the panel that the company is no longer pursuing the tender. "IRCTC has withdrawn the tender in light of the non-approval of the Data Protection Bill," an IRCTC official informed the panel, as reported by PTI.

The railway ticketing company took the decision to withdraw the tender at the IRCTC annual general meeting on Friday, which was scheduled ahead of the summon in front of the panel.

Through the tender, published in the second half of the August, IRCTC sought to study and monetise data including information such as “name, age, mobile number, gender, address, e-mail ID, class of journey, payment mode, login or password" and other details.

Comments

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, Galaxy M04 Visit BIS; Could Soon Launch in India: Report
Twitter Questioned Over Whistleblower’s Claims on India Operations by Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel

Data Privacy Concerns: IRCTC Withdraws Tender for Hiring Consultant to Monetise Passenger Info
