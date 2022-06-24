Technology News
loading

Internet Shutdowns Dangerous for Democracies, Should Be Stopped Immediately, Says UN

Internet shutdowns are happening at a time when the digital world has become essential.

By Agence France Press | Updated: 24 June 2022 03:21 IST
Internet Shutdowns Dangerous for Democracies, Should Be Stopped Immediately, Says UN

Photo Credit: Reuters

First major internet shutdown that captured global attention took place in Egypt in 2011

Highlights
  • Shutdowns often appear with serious rights violations
  • Hicks pointed to Iran's internet blackout in 2019
  • KeepItOn coalition documented 931 shutdowns between 2016 and 2021

The UN called on countries to stop imposing internet shutdowns or disruptions, warning Thursday that they can have dire and even deadly consequences.

In a fresh report, the UN rights office warned that "the dramatic real-life effects of shutdowns on the lives and human rights of millions of people are vastly underappreciated."

"Hospitals being unable to contact their doctors in cases of emergency, voters being deprived of information about candidates, handicraft makers being cut off from customers, and... peaceful protesters who fall under violent attack being unable to call for help" can be just some of the impacts when internet and telecommunications services shut down, it said.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet pointed out in a statement that such shutdowns are happening at a time when the digital world has become "essential for the realisation of many human rights."

"Switching off the internet causes incalculable damage, both in material and human rights terms."

The first major internet shutdown that captured global attention took place in Egypt in 2011, during the Tahrir Square demonstrations, and was accompanied by hundreds of arrests and killings.

"Since that time, we've just seen this proliferate across the globe," Peggy Hicks, head of the rights office's thematic engagement division, told reporters.

  • 'Dangerous for democracy' -

That is particularly concerning since such shutdowns often appear to be accompanied or followed by serious rights violations, including the undermining of the freedom of expression, but also arbitrary arrests and killings.

Hicks pointed to Iran's internet blackout in 2019 as authorities cracked down on nationwide protests, the internet shutdown amid demonstrations over Belarus's contested 2020 elections, and repeated shutdowns since Myanmar's military coup last year.

"One of the key findings of the report is that when you see a shutdown happen, it's time to start worrying about human rights," she said.

The report noted that the #KeepItOn coalition, which monitors shutdown episodes across the world, documented 931 shutdowns between 2016 and 2021 across 74 countries, including some that blocked communications repeatedly and over long periods of time.

But Hicks stressed that it was difficult to gather information about shutdowns, and especially about less comprehensive measures like blocking access to major online platforms and throttling bandwidth or limiting mobile services.

"Those are only the tip of the iceberg," she said.

Many governments refuse to acknowledge that they have ordered any interference in communications, and sometimes put pressure on telecommunications companies to prevent them from revealing why communications have been blocked or slowed down.

When authorities do acknowledge they ordered a shutdown, they often justify this with public safety concerns or the need to contain the spread hostility or violence, or combat disinformation.

But the report showed that the shutdowns often have the opposite effect.

"The shutdowns themselves may contribute to serious abuses by limiting reporting capacity and creating an environment in which violence and impunity can flourish," Hicks said.

She voiced particular concern over a pattern of internet shutdowns and disruptions used to control information surrounding elections, with at least 52 such cases over the five-year period.

"It's the moment in time when people most need access to information," she said.

"Shutdowns are dangerous for democracy."

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Internet, Internet shut down
FDA Announces All Juul E-Cigarettes, Vaping Products Off Market Over Safety Concerns

Related Stories

Internet Shutdowns Dangerous for Democracies, Should Be Stopped Immediately, Says UN
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Invite System in Place
  3. OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 9RT ColorOS 12 Beta Programme Begins
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  5. How to Pre-Order PS5, PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Bundle in June 21 India Restock
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Selfie Camera May Offer Higher Resolution: Report
  7. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
  8. Instagram Reels Gets Text to Speech and Voice Effect Features
  9. Swiggy Starts Delivering Groceries, Essential Items in Various Cities
  10. Telegram Premium Subscription Now Official, Offers Additional Features
#Latest Stories
  1. BIS Said to Roll Out New Performance Standards for EV Batteries to Ensure Consumer Safety
  2. Samsung To Launch Galaxy S22 Ultra Night Lively Special Edition
  3. Internet Shutdowns Dangerous for Democracies, Should Be Stopped Immediately, Says UN
  4. FDA Announces All Juul E-Cigarettes, Vaping Products Off Market Over Safety Concerns
  5. Apple iOS 16 to Bring Message Filter for Dual-SIM iPhones; Reportedly Fixing Edit Message Feature
  6. Government Reportedly Orders Probe Into Nexon EV Fire Incident, Report to Be Submitted This Month
  7. Foxconn Chairman Meets Telangana IT Minister, Vedanta's MD on India Visit to Discuss New E-Chip Plants
  8. Nunam Technologies Partners With Mumbai's BEST for E-Bus System, Will Monitor Battery Health and Performance
  9. Google Chrome on iOS Gets New Features Like Enhanced Safe Browsing, AutoFill Passwords
  10. Social Media Should Act in Accordance With Indian Laws, Cannot Contravene the Rights of Citizens: MeitY
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.