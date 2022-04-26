Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Government Blocks 16 More YouTube Channels for Spreading Disinformation on National Security, More

Government Blocks 16 More YouTube Channels for Spreading Disinformation on National Security, More

The 16 YouTube channels included ten Indian and six Pakistan-based channels.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 26 April 2022 14:22 IST
Government Blocks 16 More YouTube Channels for Spreading Disinformation on National Security, More

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Szabo Viktor

The government has previously ordered the blocking of 18 YouTube news channels

Highlights
  • The government blocked 16 YouTube channels on Monday
  • The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore
  • Six of these channels were operating from Pakistan

The Centre on Monday blocked 16 YouTube channels, including six operating from Pakistan, and a Facebook account for spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations and public order, according to an official statement. The blocked YouTube channels and the Facebook account had a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore and were spreading "false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in India", the statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

"None of the digital news publishers had furnished information to the ministry as required under Rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021," it added.

The ministry said the content published by some of the blocked India-based YouTube channels referred to the members of a particular community as terrorists and incited hatred among various religious communities.

"Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order," it said.

The ministry said multiple India-based YouTube channels were publishing unverified news and videos that had the potential to trigger panic among various sections of the society.

"Examples include false claims related to announcement of a pan-India lockdown due to COVID-19, thereby threatening the migrant workers, and fabricated claims alleging threats to certain religious communities etc. Such content was observed to be detrimental to public order in the country," it said.

According to the ministry, the blocked YouTube channels based in Pakistan were found to have been used in a coordinated manner to post fake news about India on various subjects such as the Army, Jammu and Kashmir and foreign relations in the light of the situation in war-hit Ukraine.

"The content of these channels was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, and India's friendly relations with foreign States," the ministry said.

The ministry issued an advisory to private television news channels last week, cautioning them against making false claims and using scandalous headlines.

The blocked YouTube channels include MRF TV LIVE, Saini Education Research, Tahaffuz-e-Deen India and SBB News.

The channels based in Pakistan include AjTak Pakistan, Discover Point, Reality Checks and The Voice of Asia.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, MIB, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, YouTube Channels
Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover a Concern for Human Rights Groups
New State Mobile to Get NieR Series-Themed Content as Krafton, Square Enix Collaborate

Related Stories

Government Blocks 16 More YouTube Channels for Spreading Disinformation on National Security, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  3. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  4. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  5. PS Plus India Pricing for Deluxe, Extra, and Essential Tiers Revealed
  6. Poco M4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 29: All You Need to Know
  7. Tecno Phantom X with Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  8. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  9. Poco F4 GT Gaming Smartphone Launched: All Details Here
  10. Tata Neu: All You Need to Know About Tata’s ‘Super App’
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Instagram's New Enhanced Tags on Reels Makes It Easier for Creators to Get Credit
  3. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings; 6,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Expected
  4. Nitin Gadkari Urges Advance Action Over EV Fire Incidents, Shares Concerns Over Rising Temperature on EV Batteries
  5. Microsoft Teams Will Soon Be Available to Download From Microsoft Store
  6. Poco F4 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research
  8. Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC
  9. Nokia Licensee HMD Global to Boost Exports From India, Calls It Key Destination for Manufacturing
  10. iPhone 14 Pro CAD Render Tips Design, Thinner Side Bezels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.