Technology News
loading

India to Hire Financial Experts, Forensic Auditors to Probe Dark Web, Crypto-Aided Drug Crimes

The NCB last month arrested 22 people as it busted a pan-India drug trafficking network.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 March 2022 16:09 IST
India to Hire Financial Experts, Forensic Auditors to Probe Dark Web, Crypto-Aided Drug Crimes

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Bermix Studio

NCB has detected cases involving the use of the dark web, cryptocurrencies and multiple payments gateways

Highlights
  • The NCB will set up fully equipped cyber wing
  • The experts will assist NCB teams in conducting forensic audits
  • The NCB is conducting 'cyber patrolling' to check crimes

The Narcotics Control Bureau has decided to hire experts and companies dealing with financial data analysis and forensic audit to help it probe complex drug crimes that involve use of the dark web, cryptocurrencies and deals concealed through multi-layered transactions. Last year, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief SN Pradhan had directed that the agency's sleuths should only aim to probe cases with inter-state and international ramifications, and those involving complex investigation and high-profile cartels and syndicates.

He asked his investigation wings to follow up this action by ensuring a proper fund trail investigation and filing of charge sheets before competent courts in time.

The directive had come at a time the agency was trying to come out of the shadow of the controversy surrounding its probe into some cases at its Mumbai zonal office, including the drugs-on-cruise raids of October last year where 20 people were arrested including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

The consultancy agencies, for which the NCB has issued a notice for empanelment, will be required to help it in "unearthing the chain of transactions for drug money and provide effective guidance in financial investigation matters." They will also assist the NCB in analysing financial statements and data available in various databases of the bureau and other agencies, according to the proposal accessed by PTI.

It will also help investigators "prepare statements of income and expenditure of the interested party and related parties to unearth the ill-gotten money".

The experts are also expected to assist NCB teams in conducting forensic audits, scrutiny of reports and documents and analysing bank statements, and property transactions to unearth the illegal income of an accused, associates and family members.

The services of the experts will also be required to analyse financial data and prepare company and sector-specific reports.

The financial experts are initially proposed to be attached with its zonal offices located in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Guwahati. The NCB is increasingly detecting cases where the use of the dark web, cryptocurrencies and multiple payments gateways and channels for narcotic deals has increased.

Hence, having a "specialised and not generalised" expertise to probe these instances is required, a senior officer said, adding the agency is now aggressively conducting 'cyber patrolling' to check these crimes.

"We are also going to have a fully equipped cyber wing soon. This financial probe wing, drawn from empanelled private experts, would assist the agency to enhance its investigation quality," he said.

The NCB last month arrested 22 people, including software engineers, a financial analyst, an MBA graduate and one of their own personnel as it busted a pan-India drug trafficking network that uses the 'dark net' and cryptocurrency to courier narcotics at home.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crime, Cybercrime, Drugs, NCB, Narcotics Control Bureau

Related Stories

India to Hire Financial Experts, Forensic Auditors to Probe Dark Web, Crypto-Aided Drug Crimes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Season of Alola Starts March 1: Details Here
  2. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  3. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  5. Vivo X80 Series Tipped to Launch in India in April
  6. PlayStation, Xbox Offer Popular Titles at Massive Discounts: Sale Offers
  7. Lenovo Launches New Legion Y7000P, Legion Y9000P Gaming Laptops
  8. Dizo Watch 2 Sports India Launch Date Set for March 2
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  10. Redmi Note 11E Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy M23 5G Spotted on Support Pages, NBTC Website: Report
  2. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Announced
  3. Coinbase, Binance Refrain from Freezing All Russia-Linked Crypto Accounts Amid Ukraine Crisis
  4. India to Hire Financial Experts, Forensic Auditors to Probe Dark Web, Crypto-Aided Drug Crimes
  5. Ukraine Has Garnered Over $35 Million in Crypto Donations Through Several Organisations, DAOs So Far
  6. Amazon Luna Officially Launched in US With Free Games for Prime Members, New Features
  7. FIFA 22, Among Us, More: PlayStation, Xbox Offer Popular Titles at Massive Discounts During Latest Sales
  8. Twitter to Comply With EU Sanctions on Russian State Media Amid Ukraine Crisis
  9. MediaTek Beats Qualcomm to Become Leader in US Android Smartphone Chipset Market: Report
  10. Elon Musk Takes a Dig at US President Joe Biden Yet Again After He Fails to Mention Tesla
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.