Technology News
loading

India Foils Chinese Hacking Attempt to Disrupt Ladakh’s Power Grid: Minister of Power

R. K. Singh said that India’s defence system has been strengthened to counter cyberattacks.

By ANI | Updated: 7 April 2022 14:59 IST
India Foils Chinese Hacking Attempt to Disrupt Ladakh’s Power Grid: Minister of Power

As many as two attempts of cyberattack were made by the hackers

Highlights
  • The government said the attacks were not successful
  • The attacks reportedly took place between August last year and March
  • Chinese hackers were targeting electricity distribution centres in Ladakh

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R. K. Singh on Thursday said that the attempts made by Chinese hackers to target electricity distribution centres near Ladakh were successfully blocked. As many as two attempts of cyberattack targeting the electricity distribution in the Union Territory were made by the hackers.

Reacting to media reports claiming a cyberattack on the power grid near Ladakh between August and March, Singh said, "two attempts by Chinese hackers were made to target electricity distribution centres near Ladakh but were not successful". The minister further said that the defence system has been strengthened to counter cyberattacks. "We have already strengthened our defence system to counter such cyberattacks," he said.

As per the media reports, Chinese state-sponsored hackers had targeted the Indian electricity distribution centres near the Union Territory of Ladakh over the last eight months.

Meanwhile, the top brass of the Indian Army and Air Force have been assessing the preparedness and infrastructure requirements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as the militaries of both India and China continue to remain in a standoff position in eastern Ladakh.

India has made several changes in its deployments post aggression shown by Chinese troops in April-May 2020.

India and China have been talking to each other at both military and diplomatic levels to address the issues but so far they have not been able to do so mainly because of Chinese reluctance. In recent talks to address the Patroling Point 15 friction, they proposed a solution that was not acceptable to the Indian side.

Indian security establishment led by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has been of the view that the issue would be resolved only if the Chinese did complete disengagement and went back to pre April 2020 positions.

The Indian side has strengthened its deployments manifold all along the LAC. The Indian Air Force has also started building advanced bases in the forward areas including infrastructure to operate fighter jets and attack helicopters from the forward fields such as Nyoma.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberattacks, Ladakh Power Grid
Oppo Reno 8 Specifications Leaked; May Come With OnePlus 10 Pro-Like Design

Related Stories

India Foils Chinese Hacking Attempt to Disrupt Ladakh’s Power Grid: Minister of Power
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G Launch in India Today: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Yet Again in India
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Review
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  6. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, Realme Book Prime Launched in India
  8. iQoo Neo 6 E-Commerce Listing Tips Colour Options, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Review: A Perfect Ten?
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Sales Reducing Due to GOS Scandal: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Is Bringing a Tour of Existing Privacy and Security Controls in Chrome via Privacy Guide
  2. Facebook Halts F8 Developers’ Conference This Year to Focus on Metaverse
  3. India Foils Chinese Hacking Attempt to Disrupt Ladakh’s Power Grid: Minister of Power
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Specifications Leaked; May Come With OnePlus 10 Pro-Like Design
  5. Facebook Accounts Removed in Philippines Ahead of Elections to Curb Misinformation: Meta
  6. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look Surfaces Online, Full Specifications Tipped
  7. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie Action Movie Ending Things Bought by Amazon Prime Video
  8. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Trailer Hints at Recurring Nightmares
  9. WhatsApp Working on New Message Reactions for Android Users on Beta: Report
  10. Snapdeal Says It Saw Auto Accessories Orders Double in FY22
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.